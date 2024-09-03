The official Cyberpunk 2077 board game hit over 1,000% of its crowdfunding goal in just four hours, and it's not slowing down

What you need to know

CD Projekt RED and its partner Go On Board have been teasing Cyberpunk 2077 — The Board Game for months, and now you can finally reserve your own copy.

This massive, detailed board game lets you and your friends embark on custom adventures through Night City, with hours of content and replayability.

The board game's crowdfunding campaign started today, and in just 10 minutes hit 100% of its funding goals.

Less than six hours later and the campaign is at well over 1,000% funding, with every single stretch goal reached.

One of the most epic redemption stories in video games in years is Cyberpunk 2077, which is now absolutely among the very best open-world, sci-fi RPGs you can play. CP2077 creators CD Projekt RED have been teasing a new way to adventure through the universe of Cyberpunk 2077 alongside its partner, Go On Board, and now fans have the opportunity to help make it real. Cyberpunk 2077 — The Board Game just kicked off its crowdfunding campaign, available to back from $79 at GameFound.

It didn't take long to succeed either. The official CP2077 board game reached 100% of its $100,000 funding goal in just 10 minutes in four seconds. In four hours it reached 1,000% of its funding goal and achieved all 20 of its aspirational community stretch goals. With over two weeks still on the clock, the board game shows no signs of slowing down, nearing $1.3 million in funding at time of writing. That's a crazy accomplishment, and it means you're guaranteed to get your board game if you join the campaign.

Embarking on your own adventure through Night City

You can play as one of four characters (with V having two variants), and more can be added as crowdfunding rewards or stretch goals. (Image credit: Go On Board | GameFound)

Cyberpunk 2077 — The Board Game is the latest project from Go On Board, which also created board game adaptations in the Witcher universe. This is an incredibly complex and deep board game that comes with a whole lot of pieces, cards, and rules, but that complexity offers an absurd level of replayability with over 30 hours of content in the base game.

You and up to three friends can roleplay as V, Judy, Panam, or Jackie and embark on 13 different quests in Night City. You'll have to overcome a wide variety of challenges to succeed, spending your time between missions wisely to upgrade your character and equipment. Go On Board states that you can play the game in 60-90 minute sessions, letting you return time and time again with your friends.

Even once you've gone through the extensive amount of curated content, there are ways to keep the fun going by customizing your own missions and campaigns. It's honestly hard for me to wrap my mind around how big this game is, as I don't have a lot of experience with roleplaying board games like this.

Look at all of those pieces. (Image credit: Go On Board | GameFound)

Quality is the name of the game here, with Go On Board designing a board game that should stand the test of time while also perfectly capturing the aesthetic and vibe of the CP2077 universe. The board game honestly looks awesome, and it'll be available in multiple different language translations, as well. You can see just how big this game is in the image above, which showcases the absurd number of board pieces, miniatures, cards, and information in the box.

Go On Board and CD Projekt RED intend to begin shipping Cyberpunk 2077 — The Board Game in Dec. 2025 in English, with other language translations following three months later. Go On Board is an independently financed company that has some experience designing, manufacturing, and shipping board games at this point, so the crowdfunding campaign comes with a lot of guarantees on shipping protections, board game quality, and more.

Speaking of that campaign...

A critical success for the campaign, and more to come

The board game was officially happening in just 10 minutes. Wow. (Image credit: Go On Board | GameFound)

Go On Board crowdfunds all its projects on the site GameFound, and Cyberpunk 2077 — The Board Game had its initial funding goal set to $100,000, with 20 potential stretch goals. Like most crowdfunding campaigns, it came with a guarantee — you'd only be charged if the campaign reached its funding goal before the end date. Well, that was never a concern with this board game, it seems.

Cyberpunk 2077's official board game reached 100% of its funding goal in a blisteringly quick 10 minutes and 4 seconds. By the time I learned the campaign had started it was already soaring well past that goal. Four hours later, the campaign had amassed over $1,000,000 in funding and hit all 20 of the community stretch goals. It's still going, too; there are 17 days left in the campaign, so who knows just how high it'll reach.

Because of that, the board game we're getting will actually be better and bigger than the original plan. Some of those upgrades apply to the game as a whole, others are exclusive to crowdfunding backers, and the rest will be made available as optional add-ons when the game goes to retail (but will obviously be included at no additional cost for backers).

This includes higher-quality construction. Now, the CP2077 board game will have thicker cards with a linen finish, there will be an organizer included for components, the box has gotten an upgrade, and the Deluxe Edition will get a bonus protective sleeve for the box. We're also getting Takemura as a new playable character, two new missions, a ton of extra upgrades and weapons, another enemy type, and more.

This is in addition to the V with Mantis Blade figure and Johnny Silverhand Relic miniature that are included as a crowdfunding backer exclusive. The Standard Edition is available to back for $79 at GameFound, while the Deluxe Edition with higher-quality pieces and miniatures can be backed for $139. Go On Board has also hinted that new stretch goals may be in the works given how quickly the campaign reached all the original ones.

