The very first wireless third-party Xbox controller is now available

Third-party wireless controllers are essentially nonexistent on Xbox, thanks to the use of proprietary Xbox Wireless instead of Bluetooth.

On Tuesday, PowerA unveiled the very first officially licensed third-party wireless controller for Xbox consoles.

The PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra is a modular, multi-platform controller made for Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and mobile devices.

With dual Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth support, it's the perfect controller for native and cloud gaming, and it's available to buy right now.

It's finally here. After years of waiting, collectively begging Microsoft to loosen its restrictions on the proprietary Xbox Wireless protocol necessary for wire-free Xbox accessories, the very first third-party wireless Xbox controller has arrived. It's the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra (what a name), and it's available to purchase right now for $129.99 with a unique modular design and multi-platform wireless capabilities.

PowerA describes the MOGA XP-Ultra as having a "4-in-1 modular design," with the controller actually being split between three separate, removeable parts. There's the core mini game pad with a traditional Xbox layout, an ergonomic grip that adds two rear remappable buttons and dual rumble motors, and a detachable phone clip for your mobile device. Players can mix and match these accessories (there are four different configurations) depending on their use case.

What will excite most players, however, is that the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra is the very first, officially licensed, third-party Xbox wireless controller. PowerA has worked closely with Xbox to ensure the MOGA XP-Ultra also works flawlessly with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles over Xbox Wireless, with up to 60 hours of battery life thanks to the efficient wireless standard. This controller also works with Windows PCs, although you'll probably be using Bluetooth in those situations.

PowerA is positioning the MOGA XP-Ultra as one of the best Xbox Cloud Gaming controllers, as full Bluetooth support, up to 40 hours of battery life, and the ability to choose between a compact controller and a full-sized ergonomic controller on the fly makes this peripheral very versatile. The controller even includes a 1-month trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so players can experience the magic of Microsoft ultimate gaming subscription (and the included Xbox Cloud Gaming service) for themselves.

Has PowerA crafted the best Xbox controller around? It's going up against some very stiff competition, but its multi-platform capabilities, modular design, and Xbox Wireless support mean this controller is truly unique in the market right now. You don't have to wait for it, either, as the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra is already available to purchase from PowerA, Amazon, and other retailers for $129.99. If you want one controller to rule every platform, this may be the one for you.

