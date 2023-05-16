Review: Astro A30 Wireless — good enough, but far from a great headset

The Astro A30 is another great quality product from Astro, and we can't really say anything bad about it other than at this high price point it doesn't necessarily offer anything different to its competition. It's light, comfortable, and does the job, and at this price we'd like more.

Astro is probably one of the more popular headphone creators in the gaming space, and having used a few models of theirs, I can vouch for both their quality and longevity.

The Astro A30 Wireless gaming headset is the first Astro headset released under the Logitech G brand, which is responsible for the so-called LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, so in this review, I aim to see if Logitech G has managed to knock it out of the park with this headset and if it stands up to what we've come to expect of the Astro gaming division.

Astro A30 Wireless: Pricing and availability

There's no beating around the bush; the Astro A30 Wireless headset is pricey, at an MSRP of $229.99. Compared to the others in the range, it's the second most expensive, only to the Astro A50 at $299.99. The Astro A30 Wireless headset is available directly from Astro and a number of other third-party retailers, including Amazon, so it's relatively easy to get your hands on.

Inside the box with the Astro A30 Wireless gaming headset, you get the LIGHTSPEED USB-A transmitter, a removable boom microphone, a 3.5mm analog cable, a USB-C to USB-A charging cable, and a nice case to store all of these. The headset is available in White or Navy or even a Mandalorian edition.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Astro A30 Connectivity LIGHTSPEED 2.4 GHz via USB-A dongle Row 1 - Cell 0 Bluetooth and 3.5mm aux Drivers 40mm Frequency response 20-20,000 Hz Impedance 320hms Mic Duo mics, one on headset and one detachable boom mic Battery life Up to 27 hours Extra features Removable side plates Weight 326g (0.72lbs) Platforms Windows PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, Android, iOS

Astro A30 Wireless: Design and build quality

If you're already familiar with Astro's headsets, you should know what to expect from the quality of the Astro A30. It's both lightweight with its plastic hinges, cups, and headband, but extremely sturdy and robust. My toddler twisted the hell out of this thing on my third day of using it, and it sprang back into shape without a hitch.

It looks great, too, with a beautiful iridescent design under the outer earcups, which can be removed and changed for another design if you wish. There's an array of different options on Astro's website if customization is your jam, and this may appeal if you're a streamer. The only drawback is that the plastic build of the headset can feel a little less premium than I'm used to at this price range.

The biggest selling point for me is how damn comfortable this headset is, the soft foam and silicone padding of the earcups feel both robust and squishy, and due to its light build, I could wear it for extended periods of gaming or listen to music without any discomfort. As a wearer of glasses, sometimes I can experience pain at the top of my earlobes where the arms of my glasses sit, but I didn't with this.

I'm constantly shifting the cups on and off my ears to listen to family members, and the headband is so light and flexible that this is easily done without them coming out of place. The controls for volume are easy to find without looking, as it's a tiny joystick, but actually adjusting sound with it for different audio mixes isn't the most straightforward experience. We'll get to that later.

Astro A30 Wireless: Sound quality

I can't say I was blown away by the sound quality of the Astro A30s, and that's not to say it's bad; it's perfectly decent, but at a price point of $229, I was expecting bigger and better things. My expectations were higher than perhaps they ought to be. Owing to the sound not being as impressive as my Lucidsound LS50X headphones, I had to deduct a point for it. The sound is just... perfectly ok.

What I did appreciate was the ability to hear sound from multiple platforms at once. So, while playing a game on the Xbox, I could listen to a podcast from my phone and hear alerts for messages. Actually switching volume between these different sources wasn't as easy as I would like though. The joystick moves up, down, left, and right, and it takes a while to really remember which direction controls what.

I do much prefer a traditional dial for volume rather than this stick which you have to click multiple times to get the level of sound you need. I find Lucidsound's approach more straightforward, which lets you turn the earcups on each side to control both the game and chat volume.

There's an app recommended to install on your smartphone, within which you can customize EQ settings and make adjustments to the mic, but it's not crucial to the main functionality of the headset. In fact, I didn't even bother with the app for the first few uses.

The Astro A30 Wireless headset comes with the option of two mics, one built into the headset itself and a detachable boom mic. For gaming, they were both perfectly serviceable, and friends in party chat heard me loud and clear, but there was no decent audio cancellation, so when podcasting, I did get some distracting noises in the background and opted to go back to my RODE mic for this.

Astro A30 Wireless: Performance

The Astro A30 wireless headset is compatible with just about anything, using either the wireless dongle or Bluetooth connectivity. The dongle has two light settings depending on its intended use, click to turn it green for Xbox, and white for PC.



My regular use of the headset was to play Xbox, so using the dongle, but also having them connected to my phone via Bluetooth. I find it impossible to use headphones without this functionality now as it's just so endlessly useful having two streams of audio at once.



If you wish to conserve battery, the headset does come with a 3.5mm audio cable which works just as well with Xbox controllers.

The Astro A30 Wireless headset boasts up to 27 hours of battery life which is perfectly reasonable for long gaming or music sessions alike, and battery life can be extended by not using wirelessly. I can actually count on one hand how many times I've charged these in the weeks I've been testing them, and that's not due to necessity but purely making sure they were juiced up prior to a podcast.

There are headsets with longer battery life, in fact, the LucidSound LS100X I tested recently has a frankly ridiculous 130 hours of battery life, but in comparison to previous Astro models the 27 hours is a marked improvement, nearly double of the A20 and A50 models.

Astro A30 Wireless: Competition

Pricing the Astro A30 wireless at $229 puts it against some seriously strong competitors, but how does it compare? Well if you're looking for customization with the removable speaker tags, the Astro A40 headset offers this option too, and comes with the MixAmp which offers more control over your sound settings, however, it is wired, unlike the A30.

I know I keep banging on about the LS50X from LucidSound, but I just love the controls and the incredible audio experience, and they are a lot cheaper than the Astro A30, with an MSRP of $200 but often discounted heavily now due to their age, I saw them as cheap as $88 recently. The only drawback with these is that they aren't as readily available in stock.

For the ultimate headset with all the features you could want, you don’t mind splashing out a lot of money to get the best one. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is our top pick right now and it costs $350. Yes, it's a lot more, but if you’re already looking at $229 headsets, you’ve crossed the line of being thrifty, so you might as well pay a bit more and get something truly amazing for your money.

Yes, I know I just compared the Astro A30 Wireless to a $350 headset, which isn't a fair comparison at all. I just truly believe once you've broke a certain price bracket in sound periphials you expect a luxury quality, and that bracket for me is over $200, it may be different for you.

Another great headset is the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, which at $199.99 is competing in the same price bracket. We gave this headset a resounding 5 stars in our review, but unfortunately it doesn't work with Xbox consoles so you're not getting the same versatility. But if you're a PC gamer I would opt for this.





Astro A30 Wireless: Should you buy it?

You should buy the Astro A30 Wireless if ...

You want a comfortable and light headset you can wear for long periods

You like multiple connectivity options, and having a range of audio sources

You want something durable and reliable

You are a fan of Astro products

You should not buy the Astro A30 Wireless if ...

You want something to blow you away in the audio department

I was really torn on what to give the Astro A30 Wireless as a final rating. 3.5 feels too low for something as good quality in build as Astro delivers and had this been priced in the $100-$150 range it would be an easy 4-4.5 stars. Unfortunately, being pitched at $229 has my expectations a lot higher and it didn't quite deliver in all the areas I needed to. Should this ever go on sale I would still recommend it at a lower price, but at the MSRP I want razzle-dazzle, and this doesn't have that.

We have a pretty comprehensive list of best headsets, whether you are looking for the absolute best headset for your Xbox or for PC Gaming headsets I recommend you check our guides out and pick something based on your needs and price range.