Players eager to return to the Path will need to wait before modding Geralt of Rivia's adventures on console, with developer CD Projekt RED sharing on Thursday via Bluesky that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's cross-platform mod support is delayed.

"We originally planned to introduce cross-platform mod support for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, but the rollout is now shifting to 2026," the team says.

"We apologize for the delay and will share more details closer to the release. Thank you for your patience!"

The update is set to add mod.io support across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, letting players sign into their account and manage different mods regardless of which platform they choose to play on. The Nintendo Switch version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is being left out of the modding fun.

This is the same system used by some other games to download mods across consoles, including with Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3.

CD Projekt RED previously noted that, naturally, not all mods on PC will be available to use on consoles because of technical constraints and community guideline restrictions. To have the best chance of getting a mod approved, modders are being encouraged to use the official REDKit toolset.

There's no release date for when players can expect the mod support update to arrive in 2026, but hopefully it'll be sooner rather than later.

More to come for The Witcher

Ciri is the protagonist of The Witcher 4, but it's still a ways out. (Image credit: CD Projekt RED)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt turned 10 earlier this year, and I've previously written about what a special role-playing game it still is. It's crossed 60 million copies sold, which is an impressive feat even with years of sales across different platforms.



CD Projekt RED celebrated by announcing new Witcher 3-themed Xbox controllers. Initially a limited edition design, these are now available through the Xbox Design Lab, so if you missed out before, you can grab one with some custom tweaks.



Looking ahead, CD Projekt RED's next mainline game is The Witcher 4, which stars Ciri as the protagonist. Not much is currently known (and the game is a ways out), but the developers have shown an Unreal Engine 5 technical demo that shows off many of the features the team is utilizing.



Ciri has become a Witcher, undergoing the Trial of the Grasses. A major plot point in the Witcher series is that new Witchers can't easily be created due to a lack of knowledge in administering the procedures, so it'll be interesting to see just how this came about.



It's also yet to be seen if Ciri still retains her impressive powers from before. As the Child of Destiny, Ciri commanded incredible magic capable of incredible destruction.



We've also learned that The Witcher 4 is at least partially set in Kovir, one of the Northern Kingdoms not yet seen in the Witcher video games before. We also know that Ciri has her own horse named Kelpie, who will aid her in the same way Roach served Geralt.



Finally, we don't yet know how The Witcher 4 will incorporate player choices from The Witcher 3, which can end in different ways that see characters like Ciri in very different places.



I'm looking forward to getting answers to all of these questions at some point in the future.



CD Projekt RED is also partnering with developer Fool's Theory for a remake of the original Witcher game using Unreal Engine 5, though again, there's no release date at this time.



The Witcher 4 is coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation platforms.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

