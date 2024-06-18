This fun mobile action RPG from Netflix Games isn't coming to PC yet — but it might be in the future

One of the year's upcoming standout mobile games could be headed to Windows PC.

During my time in Los Angeles for Summer Game Fest 2024, I had the chance to check out The Dragon Prince: Xadia, an action-RPG being built for mobile devices by developer Wonderstorm and publisher Netflix Games. I'm a huge fan of the Netflix show, so I made sure to make time to not only play the game, but also briefly speak with Wonderstorm about the team's ambitions for the game, how it does (and doesn't) tie into other media, and even some possibilities for where it could be going in the future.

The Dragon Prince: Xadia preview

Much like The Dragon Prince show on Netflix, which was also developed and produced by Wonderstorm, The Dragon Prince: Xadia takes place in the titular world of dragons, mystery, and magic. Players select different characters from the show, working together in teams to clear dungeons and take on bosses. You can have any combination you'd like, including pairing that absolutely wouldn't happen in canon, such as having Callum and Viren on the same team. You're not meant to overthink it, it's just supposed to be fun, though story tidbits will be doled out as you explore the world.

Once you've picked your character — there's a whole roster available, but I had to go with Amaya, one of my favorites from the show — you can pick skins, gear, and even a magical pet based on what you've unlocked so far. Some of this is cosmetic, but other choices will fine-tune your effectiveness in combat, tweaking stats and abilities. After finding two teammates, you'll hop into a mission across Xadia, with a wide range of available locations.

These missions play out fairly quickly overall, with each one lasting anywhere from 5 to 7 minutes. Each character has basic attacks, as well as special moves that play to their roles. As Amaya is fittingly a tank, she can completely deflect enemy attacks, as well as draw attention to herself to keep her squishier companions safe. Blocking and negating enemies is a blast, and my decision to choose Amaya as a main solidified pretty quickly as she was able to quickly clear objectives, smashing the anchors from enemy pirates and stopping the flow of reinforcements. The action can get pretty hectic, but the framerate seemed to stay solid all throughout the experience.

I was surprised at how good the controls felt playing on a phone, as it remained responsive and used clear feedback to indicate hits or successful blocks. Button mashed is tempting, but different foes need different strategies or you'll be overwhelmed. It's a lot of fun, especially taken in bite-sized amounts, and I can see myself playing it a fair bit in the future.

You'll take on magical creatures and hordes of foes in The Dragon Prince: Xadia. (Image credit: Netflix Games)

I also have to mention how good the game looks. The limits of mobile hardware are certainly apparent, but it's colorful and vibrant, with all the exotic flora and land formations that the series has become known for.

You'll earn experience and loot from completing missions, and Richmond explained that players will benefit from leveling up multiple characters. It's fine to have a main or a couple that you prefer, but the game is designed around progressing several characters over longer periods of time.

While I didn't get to play one in my hands-on time, Wonderstorm co-founder Justin Richmond tells me that the bigger boss fights can take anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes, meaning they're longer experiences but still fairly short overall.

While The Dragon Prince: Xadia is just coming to mobile devices for now, that might not stay the case forever. Richmond explained to me that the team does have a build working on Windows PC, and it's very possible that Wonderstorm will bring the game to PC at a later date. There's no window on when to expect it, but it's something to keep an eye on in the months ahead.

Just a few weeks away

I had to idea what to expect when booking an appointment to check out The Dragon Prince: Xadia, but I've come away pleasantly surprised. There's a lot of work being put into this to make it a fun experience on mobile that doesn't overstay its welcome or require excessive grinding, and it feels like a great companion piece to the series.

I'll be even more excited if this game ends up coming to PC as well. I'm sure it'll take some work to adapt the control scheme, but I have faith that it can be done.

The Dragon Prince's sixth season is slated to launch on Netflix on July 26, 2024, while The Dragon Prince: Xadia is scheduled to arrive on July 30, 2024, and the game is included with a Netflix subscription.