This new gaming handheld could be perfect for Xbox Cloud and more reasonably priced than my current go-to

The abxylute One Pro just started a crowdfunder for its take on a cloud gaming handheld priced at $199

Two hands holding a gaming handheld
For $199, the The abxylute One Pro cloud-based gaming handheld looks awesome. (Image credit: abxylute One Pro)

I love the Logitech G Cloud for Xbox Cloud Gaming, but as noted in our Logitech G Cloud review, it's difficult to genuinely recommend it to people because of its too-high price point for a primarily cloud-gaming device.

However, a new competitor has entered the chat, or rather has entered Kickstarter — the abxylute One Pro.

The abxylute One Pro is currently advertised at $199 for early backers of its crowdfunding project and is self-touted to be a 'next generation' handheld console.

The abxylute One Pro is one to watch for Xbox Cloud Gaming

a black gaming handheld

(Image credit: abxylute)

When I saw the device, I thought it was like the Steam Deck Smoky Translucent limited edition and the Logitech G Cloud had a baby. The design is stunning, and it will weigh a tiny 430g (for reference, Logitech is 463g, so this will be even lighter).

Mostly, though, I think the early bird price of $199 is a bargain for a device you'll be able to cloud-game on. Using the abxylute One Pro, you'll have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, Boosteroid, Steam Link, and more.

(Image credit: abxylute One Pro)

Here's the full specs as advertised on the Kickstarter.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Spec

Details

Display

1080p, 60Hz, 7-inches

Sticks

Hall Effect

CPU

MediaTek Genio 510

RAM

4GB

Battery

5200mAh (8 hrs)

Size

250mm x 115mm x 30mm

Weight

430g

Operating System

Android 13

Other features

Bluetooth support, Mic, dual speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, video output, vibration motor

a black gaming handheld

(Image credit: abxylute)
