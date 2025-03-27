This new gaming handheld could be perfect for Xbox Cloud and more reasonably priced than my current go-to
The abxylute One Pro just started a crowdfunder for its take on a cloud gaming handheld priced at $199
I love the Logitech G Cloud for Xbox Cloud Gaming, but as noted in our Logitech G Cloud review, it's difficult to genuinely recommend it to people because of its too-high price point for a primarily cloud-gaming device.
However, a new competitor has entered the chat, or rather has entered Kickstarter — the abxylute One Pro.
The abxylute One Pro is currently advertised at $199 for early backers of its crowdfunding project and is self-touted to be a 'next generation' handheld console.
The abxylute One Pro is one to watch for Xbox Cloud Gaming
When I saw the device, I thought it was like the Steam Deck Smoky Translucent limited edition and the Logitech G Cloud had a baby. The design is stunning, and it will weigh a tiny 430g (for reference, Logitech is 463g, so this will be even lighter).
Mostly, though, I think the early bird price of $199 is a bargain for a device you'll be able to cloud-game on. Using the abxylute One Pro, you'll have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, Boosteroid, Steam Link, and more.
Here's the full specs as advertised on the Kickstarter.
Spec
Details
Display
1080p, 60Hz, 7-inches
Sticks
Hall Effect
CPU
MediaTek Genio 510
RAM
4GB
Battery
5200mAh (8 hrs)
Size
250mm x 115mm x 30mm
Weight
430g
Operating System
Android 13
Other features
Bluetooth support, Mic, dual speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, video output, vibration motor
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.
