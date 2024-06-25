VALORANT's latest massive update brings Ranked to console and animated gun pets to everyone

What you need to know

Riot Games has released VALORANT 9.0 to players across all platforms, including Windows PC and the newly supported Xbox and PlayStation versions.

The major update brings plenty of balance changes, new features and options, and introduces a brand-new Battle Pass and premium cosmetic bundle.

The Evori Dreamwings cosmetic bundle is one of the most expensive we've ever seen in Valorant, but features five weapons with unique, animated familiars that react to your actions.

The 9.0 update is available to download now, but the Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass kicks off on June 26 and the Evori Dreamwings bundle becomes available on June 27.

A brand-new chapter of VALORANT is starting with the release of the major 9.0 update, and there are some exciting updates and additions with this release. Sure, we're getting plenty of balance changes, a new Battle Pass, and a gorgeous (and expensive) new cosmetic weapon bundle, but perhaps the most exciting part of this release is that it's the first major update for VALORANT on Xbox and PlayStation.

As promised, Riot Games is releasing the 9.0 update on all platforms simultaneously, and both Windows PC and console players will enjoy platform-specific updates, enhancements, and features. For one, competitive Ranked mode debuts on console with this update, so controller players can now battle their way up to Radiant (oh, and the new Abyss map is now a part of the Ranked map pool on both PC and console).

Console VALORANT players are also getting a bunch of new settings and optimizations, including ways to finetune the camera sensitivity along every plane, more default crosshair presets, and a much-needed Voice Chat section to customize your mic and voice settings. Iso is already getting a minor nerf to his Double Tap ability after his previous major buff, too, removing the ability refresh when acquiring two consecutive kills and shortening the duration from 20 seconds to 12 seconds.

As far as new content is concerned, there are no new Agents, maps, or weapons here, which isn't surprising given that Clove, Abyss, and the Outlaw are still relatively fresh. Instead, the Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass is starting on June 26, 2024 and will feature over 100 new rewards for the same 1,000 VALORANT Points, with "Bubble Pop" seemingly being the major theme of the season. Players will be able to obtain a new Phantom, Vandal, and Light Stick melee weapon alongside plenty of other new weapons, Sprays, Player Cards, and Buddies.

Even more exciting is the announcement of the Evori Dreamwings cosmetic weapon bundle. I thought Riot Games had achieved peak weapon design with its previous Mystbloom bundle, but Evori Dreamwings may be the most detailed, custom bundle the game has seen yet, and is inspired by anime magical girls. This five-weapon bundle even comes with its own lore — the Evori, a mystical butterfly, granted magical powers to four creatures that embodied leadership, kindness, strength, and boldness. Now, those creatures seek out Agents that also embody those same characteristics.

The result is each weapon in the bundle being accompanied by a unique familiar (a cat, bunny, bear, mouse, or the butterfly for the melee weapon). These familiars actually react to your actions and progress during a match, and each familiar has different personalities, animations, and tendencies. They even react when they're close to other players using Evori Dreamwings weapons, or when you stand still for too long. In addition to in-depth animations, all the Evori Dreamwings players enjoy unique sound effects and an epic finisher showcasing all four of the animal familiars.

The Evori Dreamwings bundle makes the melee weapon I got from a Battle Pass seem pretty lame. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The included melee weapon is also a brand-new archetype — a wand. That means entirely new melee animations, too, and the Evori butterfly will follow you around. The bundle honestly looks awesome, and players can customize each weapon with different color options, too. That being said, it's also incredibly expensive. The new VALORANT Evori Dreamwings cosmetic bundle goes on sale starting June 27, 2024, and will cost a staggering 9,900 VALORANT Points. Oof.

VALORANT 9.0 is now available on Windows PC and for the Limited Beta on Xbox and PlayStation, and with this update is very quickly shaping up to be one of the best Xbox games for competitive shooter fans.