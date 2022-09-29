Viking survival title 'Valheim' arrives on PC Game Pass today

What you need to know

Irongate and Coffee Stain have brought Valheim to PC Game Pass and the Microsoft Store today.

The game has launched with an update enabling cross-play so PC Game Pass players can join Steam, and in 2023 the Xbox Series X|S players.

Valheim has sold more than 10 million copies since its release in February 2021.

Valheim has launched today on PC Game Pass to join the September line-up which includes Deathloop and Slime Rancher 2 amongst other titles. From today PC Game Pass players can play with their Steam friends as cross-play has also been added to the Viking co-op game. As the game can be played with up to 10 players, this is great news for the community who have followed the title since its launch in February 2021.



Since its release, the developer Iron Gate Studios has doubled in size, and the game sold an incredible 10 million copies despite still being in early access. Valheim has received over 300,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews from Steam players, and now PC Game Pass players will be able to experience it via the subscription. Alternatively, the game is available for outright purchase via the Microsoft Store for $19.99.



The new cross-play update serves as a reminder that Valheim will also be arriving on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023, so console players will soon be brought into the fray. The port for console is being developed by Fishlabs, with Piktiv handling the cross-play support over Microsoft platforms. Iron Gate Studios is currently hard at work developing the next major biome update for Valheim, which will finally build on the sparse Mistlands. This new biome was originally penned for late 2021 but got delayed due to the surge of popularity experienced by the game. We still don't have a release date for this, but there's plenty to enjoy in Valheim while you wait.



