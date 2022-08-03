The best Oculus Quest 2 deals in August 2022

While the Oculus Quest 2, also known as the Meta Quest 2, has been around for a while at this point, it is still one of the most popular virtual reality headsets around. Since it can work as a standalone device or connect to your PC for even more possibilities, it's great for everyone from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. The biggest problem with the VR headset is the lack of great Oculus Quest 2 deals. Oftentimes, the headset has had trouble just staying in stock.

The Oculus Quest 2 deals can get a little creative sometimes. Direct discounts are rare, but bundles are common. We have seen the Meta website offer discounts on video games, accessories, or just include a gift card that can be used in the Meta store for whatever you want. When looking for the best Oculus Quest 2 deals, look for the best accessories that go with it such as a discount on the Oculus Link that lets you connect it to your PC or a free carrying case so it can come with you on the road. When there has been a direct discount it is usually on an older version or a refurbished device, and those can be really great deals, too, if you get them from the right retailers.

The Oculus Quest 2 has actually recently *increased* in price surprisingly. It is $100 more expensive now than it was a while back. While that is rough for anyone looking for deals, it should mean that as time goes on we do see more price drops considering how rare they were before. Another change is that the VR headset no longer requires a Facebook account but rather a new Meta account.

You can also save by finding other options than the proprietary accessories, such as our list of the best Oculus Link alternatives.

The best Oculus Quest 2 deals:

(opens in new tab) New Oculus Quest 2 128GB or 256GB $399.99 at Meta (opens in new tab) The VR headset has changed a bit. The price has been increased by $100. However right now you can buy it at that price and get Beat Saber for free, which is one of the most popular games for VR and normally goes for around $30.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 128GB and 256GB refurbished $399 $349.99 at Meta (opens in new tab) If you'd rather upgrade to the 256GB version, try the Meta website which still has refurbished units in stock for the same $50 discount. So far other retailers offering this deal have been selling out while the Meta site has not, so it's a good alternative if you can't find the refurbs elsewhere.

Where to find the Oculus Quest 2:

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 128GB or 256GB (opens in new tab) The stock at Amazon regularly fluctuates, especially recently. You can often find it being sold by third parties, but it definitely won't be on sale in that case. You can also check out the bundles and see if any of those become available.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 and accessories (opens in new tab) B&H is another great online retailer where you can find all of the headset variations and all of the official accessories. Choose exactly what you want and maybe even find a bundle or two.

(opens in new tab) Oculus Quest 2 VR headset (opens in new tab) Walmart has been one of the best places to not only find the VR headset in stock but find it on sale as well. For example, the Oculus Quest 2 used to have a 64GB version and Walmart had those at a low price just around a month ago. They are sold out now, but it's an option worth keeping an eye on if you're looking to save.