'Warcraft Rumble' game shows up for free a day early on iOS and Google Play on the eve of Blizzcon

What you need to know

Warcraft Rumble was recently announced for a November 3 release on mobile platforms.

The launch was intended to be part of Blizzcon celebrations.

The game appeared early on Google Play and iOS and is available to install and play now on Android and iPhone devices.

Warcraft Rumble, the free-to-play mobile strategy game from Blizzard, now owned by Microsoft, made a surprise appearance a day early. The game was previously announced to be released on November 3 during Blizzcon 2023. Players can install and jump into the massive single-player campaign or go head-to-head with their peers in the Warcraft meets Clash Royale game.

Warcraft Rumble was originally titled Warcraft Arclight Rumble, but the new release has dropped Arclight from the title. It was originally revealed in 2022 and allows players to collect minis which can then be pitted against popular bosses and characters from the Warcraft franchise. There are more than 60 minis spread across 5 playable families: Alliance, Horde, Beast, Undead, and Blackrock.

Players can unlock new skills and cast spells as they battle it out in familiar points of interest from around Azeroth along with a few new locations in the Tower Defense meets MOBA gameplay loop. Warcraft Rumble is free to play with in-app purchases and will require 213 MB of storage on your mobile device with an Android 5.1 or higher operating system.

Warcraft Rumble is published by Blizzard Entertainment. The publisher was recently part of a record-setting acquisition of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft in a bid to capture more of the global market share for mobile gaming. The FTC attempted to block the acquisition via the US courts, which resulted in Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer testifying that it was Candy Crush, not Call of Duty, that Microsoft was targeting in the acquisition.

On Google Play , Warcraft Rumble is currently sitting with a star rating of 4.7 after more than 3000 reviews—an early indicator that Microsoft's efforts to garner space in the mobile gaming sector may prove successful. It is also one of the top trending games on iOS. Blizzard properties are not the only ones getting the mobile gaming treatment. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which Microsoft also acquired in the ABK deal, has already reached a shocking 45 million players who have pre-registered for the upcoming mobile launch.