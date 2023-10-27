The full schedule for the first BlizzCon under Microsoft has been revealed

What you need to know

BlizzCon 2023 is being held from November 3-4, 2023.

Blizzard Entertainment is being held physically in California, but the events are being streamed so players at home can keep up with the announcements.

This is the first BlizzCon being held under Microsoft, as Blizzard Entertainment is now part of Xbox.

Players can look forward to updates on World of Warcraft, Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and more.

The year is starting to wind down, but the big gaming events aren't done yet.

BlizzCon 2023 is on the way, and thanks to Microsoft finalizing its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, this is the first BlizzCon to take place under Microsoft, with Blizzard Entertainment now part of Xbox. While BlizzCon is being held in-person in Anaheim, California, the events are being streamed on Twitch and YouTube for anyone who wants to partake from the comfort of home.

You can take a look at the full BlizzCon 2023 schedule below as shared by Blizzard via press release, though bear in mind that the events are all listed in Pacific time.

Friday, November 3:

11AM– Opening Ceremony

1:30PM – World of Warcraft: What’s Next

2:30PM – Overwatch 2: Deep Dive

3:30PM – World of Warcraft Classic: What’s Next

4:30PM – Hearthstone: What’s Next

5:30PM – Warcraft Rumblings

Saturday, November 4:

12PM – World of Warcraft: Deep Dive

1:30PM – Overwatch 2: What’s Next

2:30PM – Diablo IV Campfire Chat

4:45PM – Community Night

6:15PM – LE SSERAFIM Appearance

Analysis: A solid end to a strong year

While things have been tumultous over the last few years, Blizzard Entertainment did well with the launch of Diablo 4. Mobile gaming fans can also look forward to the impending launch Warcraft Rumble, and Overwatch 2 is getting a massive crossover promotional event with K-POP group LE SSERAFIM.

Even though it's a big deal that this event is coming as Blizzard Entertainment has become part of Xbox, I wouldn't expect much (if anything) in the way of Xbox specific announcements. There could be a surprise, but this event has been planned for months and the acquisition just closed back on October 13, with Xbox leadership just visiting Blizzard's Irvine office recently. It's better to go in only expecting what's been listed in the official schedule.