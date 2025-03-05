WWE gained a huge surge of mainstream popularity after debuting its flagship show RAW on Netflix on January 7, 2025, and 2K decided to capitalize on it by announcing WWE 2K25 during the event. This game promises to take the long-running wrestling video game series to new heights with a roster of over 300 playable WWE Superstars, the much-requested inclusion of intergender matches, revamped single-player and multiplayer modes, new gameplay mechanics, and much more.

With such ambitions, this game will no doubt require you to have an up-to-date computer to run the PC version. So, we have rounded up all the information on WWE 2K25's PC system requirements to help you determine if your rig has what it takes to run it when it launches March 14, 2025, or a week earlier with the Deadman or Bloodline editions.

WWE 2K25 minimum PC system requirements

The first thing to note is that if you're playing WWE 2K25 on PC, it is, at launch at least, only available through Steam.

With that out of the way, here are the minimum system requirements for WWE 2K25.

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 RAM: 12GB

12GB Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 480

NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 480 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 103GB available

103GB available Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card Additional: At least 3 GB Video Memory, SSD recommended, CPU must support AVX2 & F16C

WWE 2K25 recommended PC system requirements

While the minimum requirements are extremely reasonable, the recommended ones also aren't particularly power hungry.

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU: Intel i7-4790 / Ryzen 5 1600

Intel i7-4790 / Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 16GB

16GB Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD RX 5600 XT

NVIDIA GTX 1070 / AMD RX 5600 XT DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 103GB available

103GB available Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card Additional: At least 6 GB Video Memory, SSD recommended, CPU must support AVX2 & F16C

A low barrier to entry for WWE 2K25 on PC

Compared to some recent games, these PC system requirements will be a breath of fresh air. Particularly to those who own older, or lower-powered systems.

Gaming PCs going back almost a decade will be able to play it well based on the released requirements, and that's always pleasing to see.

It is worth noting though that you really want to be installing the game on an SSD. That really applies to any game in 2025, with even a SATA SSD offering performance orders of magnitude better than old mechanical HDDs.

Can you play WWE 2K25 on Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and other gaming handhelds?

Any time there's a low entry level system requirement for a game, signs are positive for playing on handhelds like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. In the case of the former, there is no official recognition as yet for whether WWE 2K25 will be playable or verified.

A potential fly in the ointment for the Steam Deck could be any anticheat being used, such as EAC, which 2K uses in NBA 2K25. However, EAC does have Linux support, and the reports on ProtonDB are mostly good in NBA 2K25. WWE 2K24 also has a gold rating on ProtonDB with many positive reports, though some reported issues with multiplayer.

For Windows 11 handhelds like the ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go, it's probably safe to say you'll be able to play. These won't be subject to any possible anticheat woes, and the hardware is, on paper, certainly capable enough.

WWE 2K25 launches on PC, Xbox, and PS5 on March 14, 2025, with a 7-day early access period beginning March 7 for buyers of the Bloodline and Deadman editions.