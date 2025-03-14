WWE 2K25 review and Metacritic score roundup: Does 2K's latest wrestling game dominate the ring?

Fans of the wrestling scene have been looking forward to the launch of WWE 2K25 for a while now, and thankfully, the time has finally come. 2K's latest World Wrestling Entertainment title has finally released for everyone — there was a week-long Early Access period for those that purchased one of the pricier editions of the game — and alongside that launch, plenty of reviews from industry publications and outlets have gone live as well, with various critics sharing their thoughts on the title.

At the time of writing, WWE 2K25 has a "Generally Favorable" rating on the review aggregation site Metacritic, with an average score of 82/100 on that site as well as OpenCritic. 24 of the reviews pulled from have been conducted on PS5, while 13 were done on Xbox Series X|S; evaluations on Xbox One, Windows PC, and PS4 have yet to be published. Below, you'll find a roundup of some noteworthy quotes and ratings:

GamersRD (100/100): "WWE 2K25 is the best wrestling game ever made so far. Visual Concepts has refined the series over the years, and this edition delivers more realistic graphics, polished gameplay, and The Island mode, which is the cherry on top."

The general consensus here seems to be that WWE 2K25's core modes like the MyRISE campaign story and the four-player co-op MyGM experience are a step up from 2K's past WWE titles, with reviewers also greatly enjoying the game's wrestling mechanics and its roster of over 300 superstars from WWE history. Critics also praise the quantity of content on offer overall, which is good news for folks worried that WWE 2K25 might not have much longevity.

Notably, one glaring negative mentioned in most reviews is that the game's The Island mode — an open-world explorable WWE-themed park of sorts exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 — is riddled with egregiously overpriced microtransactions like underwhelming cosmetic items. Unless you're really into customizing your wrestler and have lots of spare cash to burn, it sounds like you should avoid The Island (outside of using it to set up PvP games).

The Island in WWE 2K25 has been poorly received by critics due to how many microtransactions are in it. (Image credit: 2K)

Frankly, I'm not surprised to see unreasonable microtransactions in WWE 2K25 at all, as they've become the norm in sports games from publishers like 2K and Electronic Arts (EA). Still, it's at least good to hear that you don't have to engage with them in order to have a good time, as reviewers have been vocal about the fact that there's plenty to engage with outside of the controversial The Island mode.

All in all, WWE 2K25 seems to be the great wrestling game fans were hoping it'd be, and notably, it even supports partial cross-play and cross-progression. Though its cross-play doesn't work across generations and cross-progression is limited to systems from the same console family, it's still nice that folks can play with people using other platforms and transfer progress between two consoles.

