Is WWE 2K25 cross-play and cross-progression?

Does WWE 2K25 have cross-play and cross-progression? Yes, WWE 2K25 supports cross-play and cross-progression between different systems. However, you can only play with people using a console from the same generation as you. That means Xbox Series X|S players can only cross-play with PS5 users, and Xbox One players can only match with people on PS4. PC is considered part of the last-gen Xbox One/PS4 pool. Additionally, cross-progression only works between consoles of the same family.

If you're a big fan of the wrestling scene, one new game that you can't miss this year is WWE 2K25 — the latest entry in publisher 2K's popular sim that pulls directly from the legendary World Wrestling Entertainment league. At the time of writing, it's now just a few short days away from its scheduled March 14 release date, at which point it will become available to play on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, and PS4; if you preorder the Deadman Edition or The Bloodline Edition can actually start playing now thanks to the Early Access they include.

Between a huge roster of over 300 different wrestlers from multiple generations, a Showcase mode that puts The Bloodline faction and its iconic bouts front and center, a MyRISE campaign-style story mode, a general manager-focused MyGM mode with four-player co-op, and intergender wrestling, there's plenty to look forward to in WWE 2K25. Because of this, interested fans are trying to learn everything they can about the title — and one thing many are wondering is if it will have cross-play and cross-progression so they can enjoy it with fans on other platforms or transfer progress between systems, respectively.

Cross-play and cross-progression tend to be somewhat rare, which is why you might be surprised to learn that WWE 2K25 actually supports both. As long as you have cross-play enabled in your console settings and the game's settings menu (if that's necessary), you'll be able to play with and match against folks using a different system. Cross-progression between different copies of the game works, too. However, there are some restrictions on how both cross-play and cross-progression work that I'll go over below.

... but there are some noteworthy limitations

The Bloodline faction of wrestlers as it appears in WWE 2K25. (Image credit: 2K)

WWE 2K25 may have cross-play multiplayer and cross-progression, but both features are not without some restrictions. Specifically, it's important to note that the game's cross-play support is not cross-generational, and that its implementation of cross-progression only works for systems in the same console family.

In other words, this means cross-play is only available between Xbox One, PS4, and PC players and then between Xbox Series X|S and PS5 ones; since the Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S are from a different generation, cross-play isn't possible. Cross-progression, meanwhile, only works if switching between the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One version of the PS5 and PS4 edition (the PC version on Steam doesn't have cross-progression with Xbox or PlayStation).

Some other things to keep in mind is that DLC items won't carry over from one generation to the other like the rest of WWE 2K25 does, and also that Community Creations like custom-made Superstar characters won't be sharable across generations. Remember these limitations so that you're not unexpectedly disappointed by them once you start playing WWE 2K25.

