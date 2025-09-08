Xbox fans are compiling lists of all the Activision, Bethesda, and Microsoft games still missing from Xbox Game Pass — and it's pretty huge
Microsoft's merged with Activision-Blizzard has been complete for a couple of years now almost, but activating Activision's back catalog on Xbox Game Pass has been a bit of a slow burn. Why? Let's analyse.
Microsoft closed its deal for Activision-Blizzard a couple of years ago, and Xbox Game Pass users have reaped many benefits since.
Call of Duty is now officially part of the Xbox Game Pass line-up, fulfilling promises Microsoft made to both fans and regulators as an example of its pro-consumer commitment to the merger. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $19.99 per month, and nets you day one access to all new Activision, Bethesda, and Xbox Games Studios titles. However, some fans aren't satisfied.
Why? Microsoft previously implied that the plan was to bring all Activision-Blizzard titles to Xbox Game Pass — depending on how you interpret the comments. Either way, they were ambiguous enough to have set lots of expectations about the potential here, and so far, we've only really had a drip feed of content here and there, rather than a full flood.
So, what games are missing, what exactly did Xbox say about it, and why has it been so slow? Let's analyse what we know.
What did Microsoft say about Activision games coming to Game Pass?
Microsoft itself raised expectations around Activision titles coming to Xbox Game Pass. In a 2022 blog post penned by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, the firm positioned the Activision-Blizzard-King acquisition as one that would improve access to Activision's rather pricey back catalog, citing games like Diablo, Call of Duty, and Overwatch.
"Subscription services like Game Pass make gaming more affordable and help players from all over the world find their next favorite game. Game Pass empowers developers to bring more games to more players, not fewer. We intend to make Activision Blizzard’s much-loved library of games – including Overwatch, Diablo and Call of Duty – available in Game Pass and to grow those gaming communities."
Microsoft reiterated this commitment in a 2024 blog post when it dropped Diablo IV into Game Pass, stating, "There will be even more to play as we begin to fulfill our commitment to offer Activision and Blizzard games with Game Pass, both new releases and classic games from its legendary catalog. We’re excited to bring more of the biggest games to our 34M XGP subscribers."
Since then, Microsoft has added a decent offering of titles from Activision and Blizzard. We have the classic Warcraft and StarCraft games, Diablo III and IV, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro, and Tony Hawk titles. There's also four Call of Duty titles in the service, and perks for free-to-play titles like Overwatch 2, CoD: Warzone, and Heroes of the Storm. The acquisition also solved long-standing publishing issues for titles like Hexen, freeing them up to finally get ports to modern platforms.
But, the offering truly pales in comparison to Activision's full back catalog, as you can see below.
The list of missing Microsoft-owned games is extensive
As compiled by X user Crusader3456, the Microsoft Excel spreadsheet is incredibly large, and yet still isn't truly exhaustive. Activision's extensive back catalog runs all the way back to the 80s, and many of those retro titles have been making their way across to cloud-based platform Antstream Arcade, included free via Xbox Game Pass as part of an app called Xbox Retro Classics. This list mainly covers Xbox 360 games and up.
The list also includes some titles from Bethesda and Microsoft itself that never made their way across, although many are still being compiled. If there's a game you're particularly interested in seeing make the list, hit the comments.
Title
Developer
Publisher
[PROTOTYPE]
Radical Entertainment
Activision
[PROTOTYPE2]
Radical Entertainment
Activision
007: Blood Stone
Bizarre Creations + High Moon Studios
Activision
007: Legends
Eurocom
Activision
007: Quantum of Solace
Treyarch + Nerve Software + Beenox
Activision
Aces of the Galaxy
Artech Studios
Sierra Online
Apache: Air Assault
Gaijin Entertainment
Activision
Arkadian Warriors
Wanako Games
Vivendi Games
Assault Heroes 2
Wanako Games
Sierra Online
Bakugan: Defenders of the Core
Now Production
Activision
Band Hero
Neversoft
Activision
Battlestar Galactica
Warthog Games
Universal Interactive
Bee Movie Game
Beenox
Activision
Blade II
Mucky foot Productions
Activision
Blinx 2: Masters of Time and Space
Artoon
Microsoft Game Studios
Blood Drive
Sidhe
Activision
Blood Wake
Stormfront Studios
Microsoft Game Studios
Blur
Bizarre Creations
Activision
Brink
Splash Damage
Bethesda Softworks
Brute Force
Digital Anvil
Microsoft Game Studios
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Chaos Bleeds
Eurocom
Vivendi Universal Games
Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
Headfirst Productions
Bethesda Softworks
Call of Duty (Classic)
Infinity Ward + Aspyr
Activision
Call of Duty 2
Infinity Ward
Activision
Call of Duty 2: Big Red One
Treyarch
Activision
Call of Duty 3
Treyarch
Activision
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007)
Infinity Ward
Activision
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
Sledgehammer Games
Activision
Call of Duty: Black Ops
Treyarch
Activision
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Treyarch
Activision
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
Activision
Call of Duty: Black Ops II
Treyarch
Activision
Call of Duty: Black Ops III
Treyarch
Activision
Call of Duty: Finest Hour
Spark Unlimited
Activision
Call of Duty: Ghosts
Infinity Ward
Activision
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Infinity Ward
Activision
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Remastered
Raven Software
Activision
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
Infinity Ward
Activision
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Campaign Remastered
Beenox
Activision
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009)
Infinity Ward
Activision
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011)
Infinity Ward
Activision
Call of Duty: United Offensive
Gray Matter Studios
Activision
Call of Duty: Vanguard
Sledgehammer Games
Activision
Call of Duty: World at War
Treyarch
Activision
Carcassonne
Siera Online
Sierra Entertainment
Commanders: Attack of the Genos
Southend Interactive
Sierra Online
Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex
Traveller's Tales
Universal Interactive
Crash Nitro Kart
Vicarious Visions
Universal Interactive
Crash of the Titans
Radical Entertainment
Sierra Entertainment
Crash Twinsanity
Traveller's Tales
Vivendi Universal Games
Crash: Mind over Mutant
Radical Entertainment
Activision
Deadpool
High Moon Studios
Activision
DJ Hero
Freestyle Games
Activision
DJ Hero 2
Freestyle Games
Activision
Doom (2016)
id Software
Bethesda Softworks
Elder Scrolls Online
Zenimax Online Software
Bethesda Softworks
Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
Stainless Stell Studios
Activision
Enemy Territory: Quake Wars
Splash Damage
Activision
Eragon
Stormfront Studios
Sierra Entertainment
F.E.A.R. First Encounter Assault Recon
Monolith Productions
Vivendi Universal Games
Fantastic Four (2005)
7 Studios + Beenox
Activision
Fast & Furious: Showdown
Firebrand Games
Activision
Freelancer
Digital Anvil
Microsoft Game Studios
Ghostbusters (2016)
FireForge
Activision
GoldenEye 007: Reloaded
Eurocom
Activision
Greg Hastings' Tournament Paintball MAX'D
The Whole Experience
Activision
Guitar Hero II
Harmonix
Activision
Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock
Neversoft
Activision
Guitar Hero Live
Freestyle Games
Activision
Guitar Hero Smash Hits
Beenox
Activision
Guitar Hero: Aerosmith
Neversoft
Activision
Guitar Hero: Metallica
Neversoft
Activision
Guitar Hero: Van Halen
Underground Development
Activision
Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock
Neversoft
Activision
Guitar Hero: World Tour
Neversoft
Activision
Gun
SuperVillain Studios + Nversoft + Shaba Games
Activision
History Civil War: Secret Missions
Cauldron HQ
Activision
How to Train Your Dragon
Étranges Libellules
Activision
Hulk (2003)
Radical Entertainment
Universal Interactive
Hunted: The Demon's Forge
inXile Entertainment
Bethesda Softworks
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Eurocom
Activision
James Cameron's Dark Angel
Radical Entertainment
Sierra Entertainment
Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis
Blue Tongue Entertainment
Universal Interactive
Jurassic: The Hunted
Cauldron HQ
Activision
Kakuto Chojin: Back Alley Brutal
Dream Publishing
Microsoft Game Studios
Kung Fu Chaos
Ninja Theory
Microsoft Game Studios
Kung Fu Panda
Luxoflux + Beenox
Activision
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Event
Adrenium Games
Activision
Lost Cities
Siera Online
Sierra Online
Madagascar
Toys for Bob + Beenox
Activision
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Toys for Bob + Aspyr
Activision
Madagascar: Kartz
Sidhe
Activision
Marvel Ultimate Alliance
Raven Software
Activision
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance 2
Vicarious Visions + Zoe Mode
Activision
MechAssault
Day 1 Studios
Microsoft Game Studios
MechAssault 2: Lone Wolf
Day 1 Studios
Microsoft Game Studios
Metal Arms: Glitch in the System
Swingin' Ape Studios
Sierra Entertainment
MIB: Alien Crisis
Fun Labs
Activision
Monsters vs. Aliens
Beenox
Activision
N3: Ninety-Nine Nights
Phantagram + Q Entertainment
Microsoft Game Studios
Over the Hedge
Edge of Reality + Beenox
Activision
Phantom Dust
Microsoft Game Studios Japan
Microsoft Game Studios
Pitfall: The Lost Expedition
Edge of Reality + Beenox
Activision
Project Gotham Racing
Bizarre Creations
Microsoft Game Studios
Project Gotham Racing 2
Bizarre Creations
Microsoft Game Studios
Project Gotham Racing 3
Bizarre Creations
Microsoft Game Studios
Project Gotham Racing 4
bizarre Creations
Microsoft Game Studios
Quake 4
Raven Software
Activision
Rise of Nations: Rise of Legends
Big Huge Games
Microsoft Game Studios
Robert Ludlum's The Bourne Conspiracy
High Moon Studios
Vivendi Games
Scarface: The World Is Yours
Radical Entertainment
Vivendi Universal Games
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
FromSoftware
Activision
Shark Tale
Edge of Reality + KnowWonder
Activision
Shrek 2
Luxoflux + KnowWonder
Activision
Shrek Super Slam
Shaba Games
Activision
Shrek the Third
Amaze Entertainment
Activision
Singularity
Raven Software
Activision
Skylanders: Giants
Toys for Bob
Activision
Skylanders: Imaginators
Toys for Bob + Beenox
Activision
Skylanders: Spyro's Adventure
Toys for Bob
Activision
Skylanders: SuperChargers
Toys for Bob + Beenox
Activision
Skylanders: Swap Force
Toys for Bob
Activision
Skylanders: Trap Team
Toys for Bob + Beenox
Activision
Soldier of Fortune
Raven Software
Activision
Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix
Raven Software
Activision
Soldier of Fortune: Payback
Cauldron HQ
Activision
Spider-Man (2002)
Treyarch
Activision
Spider-Man 2 (2004)
Treyarch
Activision
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Treyarch + Beenox
Activision
Spider-Man: Edge of Time
Beenox
Activision
Spider-Man: Friend or Foe
Next Level Games
Activision
Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions
Beenox
Activision
Spider-Man: Web of Shadows
Treyarch + Shaba Games + Aspyr
Activision
SpongeBob HeroPants
Behaviour Santiago
Activision
SpongeBob SquarePants: Plankton's Robotic Revenge
Behavior Entertainment
Activision
Spyro: A Hero's Tail
Eurocom
Vivendi Universal Games
SWAT: Global Strike Team
Argonaut Games
Vivendi Universal Games
Tao Feng: Fist of the Lotus
Studio Gigante
Microsoft Game Studios
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze
WayForward Technologies
Activision
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan
Platinum Games
Activision
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Red Fly Studio
Activision
Tenchu Z
K2 + FromSoftware
Microsoft Game Studios
Tenchu: Return from Darkness
K2 + Prosoft
Activision
The Amazing Spider-Man
Beenox
Activision
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Beenox
Activision
The History Channel: Battle for the Pacific
Cauldron HQ
Activision
The History Channel: Civil War – A Nation Divided
Cauldron HQ
Activision
The Hobbit (2003)
Inevitable Entertainment
Sierra Entertainment
The Legend of Korra
Platinum Games
Activision
The Legend of Spyro: A New Beginning
Krome Studios
Sierra Entertainment
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
WXP + Surreal Software
Black Label Games
The Lord of the Rings: War of the Ring
Liquid Entertainment
Vivendi Universal Games
The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy's Grand Adventure
Behaviour Santiago
Activision
The Simpsons: Hit & Run
Radical Entertainment
Vivendi Universal Games
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Stormfront Studios
Sierra Entertainment
The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct
Terminal Reality
Activision
TimeShift
SaberInteractive
Sierra Entertainment
Tony Hawk: Ride
Robomodo
Activision
Tony Hawk: Shred
Robomodo
Activision
Tony Hawk's American Wasteland
Neversoft
Activision
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
Vicarious Visions
Activision
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5
Robomodo
Activision
Tony Hawk's Project 8
Neversoft
Activision
Tony Hawk's Proving Ground
Neversoft
Activision
Tony Hawk's Underground
Neversoft
Activision
Tony Hawk's Underground 2
Neversoft
Activision
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
High Moon Studios
Activision
Transformers: Devastation
Platinum Games
Activision
Transformers: Fall of Cybertron
High Moon Studios
Activision
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Luxoflux
Activision
Transformers: Rise of the Dark Spark
Edge of Reality
Activision
Transformers: The Game
Traveller's Tales
Activision
Transformers: War for Cybertron
High Moon Studios
Activision
True Crime: New York City
Luxoflux
Activision
True Crime: Streets of LA
Luxoflux
Activision
Ultimate Spider-Man
Treyarch
Activision
Wet
Artifical Mind and Movement
Bethesda Softworks
White Night
OSome Studio
Activision
Wipeout 3 (2012)
Behavior Entertainment
Activision
Wolfenstein (2009)
Raven Software
Activision
Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory
Splash Damage
Activision
X-Men Legends
Raven Software
Activision
X-Men Legends II: Rise of Apocalypse
Raven Software
Activision
X-Men Origins: Wolverine - Uncaged Edition
Raven Software
Activision
X-Men: Destiny
Silicon Knights
Activision
X-Men: Next Dimension
Paradox Development
Activision
X-Men: The Official Game
Z- Axiz + Beenox
Activision
Zombie Wranglers
Frozen Coebase
Sierra Online
Zoo Tycoon (2001)
Blue Fang Games
Microsoft Game Studios
Zoo Tycoon 2
Blue Fang Games
Microsoft Game Studios
James Bond 007: Blood Stone
Bizarre Creations
Activision
Hit the link above to expand to the full table, or head here for a deeper breakdown on Google Sheets. Many aren't on there likely due to licensing issues around Xbox backwards compatibility. Microsoft previously noted that it had exhausted all of its legal options for certain games, owing to a plurality of legal issues stemming from expired sound effects licenses to rights holders being uncontactable.
But ... there are also plenty on the list that are available on Xbox backwards compatibility, circumventing licensing issues, that are also unavailable on Xbox Game Pass.
Microsoft said it wanted to put Activision's "much loved library of games" onto Xbox Game Pass, so why hasn't it happened yet?
So ... why aren't they there yet?
Just this past weekend, former Bethesda exec Pete Hines attacked Xbox Game Pass, drawing attention to its retail sales cannibalization. Other game industry alumni chimed in, including former PlayStation exec Shawn Layden and Xbox veteran Shannon Loftis, essentially calling attention to the idea that Xbox Game Pass results in less investment for first-party developers who are forced by Microsoft to participate in the program.
Microsoft sources previously told me that Xbox Game Pass accounts for sales cannibalization using an equation and then charges the business back to studios, although it does seem as though there is a very delicate balancing act Microsoft is running up against to make Xbox Game Pass work.
For example, Microsoft moved the "day one games" promise from the cheaper $12.99 tier into the highest $19.99 Xbox Game Pass tier last year, ahead of Call of Duty's inclusion. Call of Duty is a very, very expensive game to make and maintain, and any disruption to the business model therein could threaten the entire franchise — particularly as Battlefield 6 looks increasingly hot this year. That's probably why we haven't seen World of Warcraft or Elder Scrolls Online hit Xbox Game Pass, given that both (more so WoW than ESO), rely on in-game subscription services to power their business models.
Speaking of Call of Duty, Microsoft is probably cognizant of the fact that many Call of Duty players would probably migrate to classic Call of Duty titles if they were more broadly available. The older CoD games do not monetize as strongly as the newer ones, owing to fewer skins and things like that. Ironically, Activision's insistence on goofy skins has led to a huge backlash against the game, forcing them to quite literally publicly commit to keeping things more grounded in the future.
Other older games not showing up, such as MechAssault, are simply the result of complex and outdated legal agreements between rights holders. Microsoft owns the full rights to license video games based on the BattleTech / MechAssault / MechWarrior tabletop universe, but it doesn't own the full rights to the franchises wholesale, making re-publishing older entries a little legally murky. Microsoft errs on the side of caution with regards to things like this, given that it's often such a huge target for opportunistic litigators.
But, more broadly, the real reason Microsoft hasn't simply flooded Xbox Game Pass with Activision's back catalog is, again, likely due to cannibalization. If Microsoft aggressively dumped 30+ old Activision titles into Xbox Game Pass, it threatens the engagement bonuses third-party developers in the program get to enjoy. Keeping third-party developers happy, particularly indies who use Xbox Game Pass royalties as part of their business models, is a delicate balancing act. It perhaps wouldn't be as much of an issue if Xbox Game Pass was seeing significant growth, but there's no evidence that it is right now.
Indeed, given that Xbox Game Pass isn't really growing (particularly so on console), Microsoft has to be pretty careful how it manages what games are available. It could be argued that they're potentially being too conservative, and that adding more nostalgic games like the original Xbox 360 back compat Call of Duty games could drive more interest in the Xbox platform all up — but it's hard to know what impact it might have if they went further.
Finding new users for Xbox Game Pass is what has been driving Microsoft to expand with Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and devices like the Xbox Ally ... but it's pretty telling that they haven't shared any new Game Pass milestones since February 2024.
Jez Corden is the Executive Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem while being powered by tea. Follow on Twitter (X) and tune in to the XB2 Podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!
