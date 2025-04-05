The rumors of Zenless Zone Zero coming to Xbox have just come true as HoYoverse has recently confirmed that it will be joining Genshin Impact on Xbox consoles, marking the end of its PlayStation exclusivity for home consoles.

In addition to that, HoYoverse has announced a special 'Xbox Spotlight' livestream event, which will show off gameplay footage of the Zenless Zone Zero's Xbox port along with new updates for the game in general.

The Zenless Zone Zero 'Xbox Spotlight' event will air on April 11, 2025, at 10:00 am (PDT) / April 12, 01:00 am (UTC+8) on Zenless Zone Zero's official YouTube and Twitch channels which you can find below:

YouTube > (youtube.com/@ZZZ_Official/)

Twitch > (https://twitch.tv/zenlesszonezero)

Zenless Zone Zero "Xbox Spotlight" AnnouncementDear Proxies, the Zenless Zone Zero Xbox Spotlight will begin on April 11 at 10:00am PDT (April 12 01:00am UTC+8)!Tune in to our official livestream for an exclusive reveal of our upcoming Xbox release, plus exciting new updates… pic.twitter.com/E5NSqfGuVrApril 5, 2025

For those unaware, Zenless Zone Zero is a free-to-play action RPG/brawler originally exclusive to PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

This game is set in an urban fantasy setting called New Eridu and it's being destroyed day-by-day by supernatural anomalies called 'Hollows' which spawn bloodthirsty, insane monsters called Ethereals.

One of the few people that combat this disaster is the 'Proxy', a professional combative who is capable of investigating Hollows and slaying Ethereals. As the 'Proxy', you will embark on a perilous journey trying to discover the mysterious origins behind the Hollows, recruit powerful Agents to your cause, and uncover New Eridu's dark secrets.

Welcome to the Xbox family, Zenless Zone Zero!

Version 1.6 Teaser - "Among the Forgotten Ruins" | Zenless Zone Zero - YouTube Watch On

Zenless Zone Zero is one of HoYoverse's most popular games behind Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. According to AppMagic, Zenless Zone Zero has accumulated over $200 million in revenue and 20 million downloads worldwide in under a year since its release on July 4, 2024.

How this upcoming Xbox title managed to achieve these epic milestones is easy to understand. Fans fell in love with this game for its large cast of charming and cool characters, its gorgeous anime art style and high production values, and its over-the-top, action-packed, in-depth combat system.

With Zenless Zone Zero heading to Xbox consoles, there's no doubt that its massive sales and download figures will go even higher. Also, with Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero now on Xbox, there's a high chance that Honkai: Star Rail will be joining them as well.

Stay tuned for more details on Zenless Zone Zero's upcoming Xbox port when the game's 'Xbox Spotlight' livestream event goes live on April 11, 2025.