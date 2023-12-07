A flurry of demos hit Xbox for the ID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfest
Cozy up to 33 new game demos during the holiday break.
What you need to know
- ID@Xbox has announced 10 brand-new indie games with upcoming Xbox releases.
- The titles are in addition to others that will release free demos for ID@Xbox's Game Demo Winterfest.
- All game demos can be downloaded and played for free between December 5 and December 31.
ID@Xbox has announced a fresh slate of new indies coming to Xbox, including titles like World of Poly's Captain Bones, SRG Studio's Champion Shift, and Starstruck Games' Roguematch: The Extraplanar Invasion. The newly announced titles will be joining 23 other games for the ID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfest. The seasonal game demo fests allow players to download and play upcoming ID@Xbox titles ahead of their release.
The following titles and publishers are participating in the 2023 Winterfest event:
- 502’s Arcade (502 Studios)
- Backbeat (Ichigoichie) – Available Now
- Captain Bones (World of Poly)
- Champion Shift (SRG Studios)
- Chessarama (Minimol Games) – Available Now
- Deceive Inc. (Sweet Bandits Studios), available now
- Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (Pyramid Games S.A.)
- Donut Dodo (pixel.games)
- Go Mecha Ball (Whale Peak Games)
- Hidden Through Time 2 (Rogueside)
- Howl (Mi’pu’mi Games), pre-order now
- Kiborg (Sobaka Studio)
- King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (NeocoreGames), pre-order now
- Kingdoms and Castles (BlitWorks Games), available now
- Long Gone Days (Serenity Forge), available now
- New Star GP (New Star Games)
- Oppidum (EP Games)
- Parcel Corps (Secret Mode)
- Pinball FX (Zen Studios); available now
- Pinball M (Zen Studios), available now
- PlateUp! (It’s Happening)
- Puzzledorf (Stuart’s Pixel Games)
- Roguematch: The Extraplanar Invasion (Starstruck Games)
- Shoulders of Giants (Moving Pieces Interactive), available now
- Sker Ritual (Wales Interactive)
- Slave Zero X (Poppy Works), pre-order now
- Slopecrashers (byteparrot)
- Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)
- SquadBlast (Ultrahorse)
- Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)
- The Holy Gosh Darn (Perfectly Paranormal)
- The Land Beneath Us (FairPlay Studios)
- Vagrus – The Riven Realms (Lost Pilgrims Studio)
All Winterfest demos will be available from December 5 through the 31, so you have plenty of time over your winter break to cozy up with these upcoming games and see what ID@Xbox has coming through the pipeline. The games are available on Xbox Series X|S as well as Xbox One consoles.
Cole is the resident Call of Duty know-it-all and indie game enthusiast for Windows Central. She's a lifelong artist with two decades of experience in digital painting, and she will happily talk your ear off about budget pen displays.