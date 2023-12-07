A flurry of demos hit Xbox for the ID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfest

What you need to know

ID@Xbox has announced 10 brand-new indie games with upcoming Xbox releases.

The titles are in addition to others that will release free demos for ID@Xbox's Game Demo Winterfest.

All game demos can be downloaded and played for free between December 5 and December 31.

ID@Xbox has announced a fresh slate of new indies coming to Xbox, including titles like World of Poly's Captain Bones, SRG Studio's Champion Shift, and Starstruck Games' Roguematch: The Extraplanar Invasion. The newly announced titles will be joining 23 other games for the ID@Xbox Game Demo Winterfest. The seasonal game demo fests allow players to download and play upcoming ID@Xbox titles ahead of their release.

The following titles and publishers are participating in the 2023 Winterfest event:

502’s Arcade (502 Studios)

Backbeat (Ichigoichie) – Available Now

Captain Bones (World of Poly)

Champion Shift (SRG Studios)

Chessarama (Minimol Games) – Available Now

Deceive Inc. (Sweet Bandits Studios), available now

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (Pyramid Games S.A.)

Donut Dodo (pixel.games)

Go Mecha Ball (Whale Peak Games)

Hidden Through Time 2 (Rogueside)

Howl (Mi’pu’mi Games), pre-order now

Kiborg (Sobaka Studio)

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (NeocoreGames), pre-order now

Kingdoms and Castles (BlitWorks Games), available now

Long Gone Days (Serenity Forge), available now

New Star GP (New Star Games)

Oppidum (EP Games)

Parcel Corps (Secret Mode)

Pinball FX (Zen Studios); available now

Pinball M (Zen Studios), available now

PlateUp! (It’s Happening)

Puzzledorf (Stuart’s Pixel Games)

Roguematch: The Extraplanar Invasion (Starstruck Games)

Shoulders of Giants (Moving Pieces Interactive), available now

Sker Ritual (Wales Interactive)

Slave Zero X (Poppy Works), pre-order now

Slopecrashers (byteparrot)

Space Boat (Recombobulator Games)

SquadBlast (Ultrahorse)

Strings Theory (BeautifulBee)

The Holy Gosh Darn (Perfectly Paranormal)

The Land Beneath Us (FairPlay Studios)

Vagrus – The Riven Realms (Lost Pilgrims Studio)

All Winterfest demos will be available from December 5 through the 31, so you have plenty of time over your winter break to cozy up with these upcoming games and see what ID@Xbox has coming through the pipeline. The games are available on Xbox Series X|S as well as Xbox One consoles.