A Plague Tale: Requiem release date set for October, coming day one to Xbox Game Pass
By Samuel Tolbert
Amicia and Hugo's Medieval horror adventure will continue later this year.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem is the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence, a 2019 title developer by Asobo Studio and published by Focus Entertainment.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem was first announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2021 with a 2022 release window, a window that was reiterated during the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.
- During a livestream on June 23, the developers shared that A Plague Tale: Requiem now has a release date of Oct. 18, 2022.
- A Plague Tale: Requiem is launching day one in Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and Cloud.
A Plague Tale: Requiem, the next chapter in Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment's rat swarm horror story, now has a release date of Oct. 18, 2022, as shared by the developers during a special livestream on Thursday. You can check out the release date reveal trailer with extended gameplay on YouTube (opens in new tab).
Sequel to the 2019 A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem was first revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2021. The game focuses on a now-older Amicia and Hugo De Rune, who are trying to escape the horrific events of the first game. Hugo's powers reawaken, meaning that once again, the siblings will have to carefully evade swarms of rats and other humans alike.
As first announced alongside the game's 2021 reveal, A Plague Tale: Requiem is launching day one into Xbox Game Pass for console, Cloud, and PC.
A Plague Tale: Requiem is coming exclusively to current-generation consoles, meaning it takes advantage of the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5 and high-end PC hardware. It'll also be available on Nintendo Switch via Cloud Streaming.
