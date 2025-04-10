Xbox's Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is getting The Three Kingdoms DLC, bringing new units, campaigns, and more

The Three Kingdoms tells the legendary story of Liu Bei, Cao Cao, and many others.

Xbox Game Studios and World's Edge introduced the next Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition DLC on Thursday. Titled The Three Kingdoms, this expansion naturally explores the Romance of the Three Kingdoms period in China.

The Three Kingdoms is adding five new civilizations: the Shu, Wei, Wu, Jurchens, and Khitans. There's a bevy of new units too, such as the Fire Lancers, Rocket Carts, and Dragon Ships, as well as faction-specific units like the Wei Tiger Cavalry and the Jurchens Grenadier.

The Three Kingdoms introduces five new civilizations and three new campaigns. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Developed with the aid of the longtime Age of Empires collaborators at Forgotten Empires, The Three Kingdoms also features three campaigns, which tell one combined narrative that's spread out across 15 missions. These three campaigns follow Liu Bei, Cao Cao, and the Sun Clan.

The Three Kingdoms DLC is slated to launch on May 6, 2025 across Xbox consoles and Windows PC. It's launching at $20, and like many prior DLC packs, there's a discount for anyone that preorders.

When is Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition coming to PlayStation 5?

As previously announced, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is coming to PlayStation 5, continuing the recent trend of Xbox games being ported to other consoles.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition is coming to PlayStation 5 on May 6, 2025, coinciding with the launch of The Three Kingdoms DLC. PlayStation players that pick up the Premium Edition (which includes all prior DLC packs) can start playing early on May 1, 2025.

A great game is set to get even better

The addition of five more civilizations to play is great, and I'm looking forward to going through these campaigns. The launch timing for the PlayStation 5 version is good too, as it should hopefully result in an influx of new players.

