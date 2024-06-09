Age of Mythology: Retold is coming to Xbox Game Pass in September
We got a release date for this Xbox Game Pass title at today's showcase, and some first time gameplay footage.
What you need to know
- Age of Mythology: Retold, a remaster of the 2002 classic, comes to Xbox on September 4 2024 as revealed in today's Xbox Games Showcase.
- This is the first Age of Mythology is the first in the franchise to come to Windows and Xbox consoles at the same time, and will be $29.99.
- We also got a brand-new trailer with gameplay footage, which you can see below.
The classic Age of Mythology is being remastered, and today we got the first news of a launch date for the game. On September 4, 2024, we can enjoy the tales of Medusa, Pegasus, and more on Windows PC and, for the first time, Xbox consoles on Day 1. It will also be added to the Xbox Game Pass library from launch.
As a player, you can choose your gods from various pantheons, including Greek, Atlantis, and more. Each pantheon offers unique abilities and units. Lead armies that feature an array of mythical creatures. From swift Centaurs to enigmatic Mummies, your strategic decisions will shape the outcome of battles. What's more, it spans a ginormous 50-mission campaign, which can be completed in single-player or co-op mode.
Gather up to 11 friends and engage in multiplayer battles on randomly generated maps. The possibilities are endless!
Here's everything else announced during the Xbox Games Showcase in our live blog.
Age of Mythology: Retold
Experience an epic clash of gods, monsters, and humans in a mythical world and play with up to 11 friends in this day one Xbox Game Pass title.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Jen is a News Writer for Windows Central, focused on all things gaming and Microsoft. Anything slaying monsters with magical weapons will get a thumbs up such as Dark Souls, Dragon Age, Diablo, and Monster Hunter. When not playing games, she'll be watching a horror or trash reality TV show, she hasn't decided which of those categories the Kardashians fit into. You can follow Jen on Twitter @Jenbox360 for more Diablo fangirling and general moaning about British weather.