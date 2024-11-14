An ambitious and gritty third-person shooter in a unified Korea is headed to Xbox Game Pass

What you need to know

Project TH is a third-person action-adventure game blending both stealth and shooter gameplay.

The game has been announced as a day one addition for Xbox Game Pass, though we don't have an official launch date.

The game is set in a unified Korea and people are likening it to Splinter Cell based on the trailers so far.

Announced for Xbox Game Pass, Project TH is an upcoming third-person action-adventure game from EVR Studio, set in a near-future unified Korea. Drawing inspiration from the Moodang IP (not Moo-deng as I first read) the game implies its individuals are caught in the crossfire of political power struggles, and you'll need a combination of stealth and high-stakes combat to navigate through the game. The trailer was first revealed in 2022 and you can watch it below, but it looks like the game has only just been revealed as an Xbox Game Pass title by Xbox News for Koreans who happened across EVR Studio's listing for the game which states "PS4/5, Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, xCloud, Steam, Epic Games, GeForce Now."

Project TH(무당) Official Reveal Trailer (2022) - YouTube Watch On

Stealth tactics and unique human creation technology from a company that specialize in VR games

There is little official news from Xbox themselves on this game, but you can check out the official EVR Studio developer channel for more up-to-date visuals and clips of the game's mechanics which many are likening to Splinter Cell.



Project TH offers a blend of infiltration missions, close-quarters combat, and ranged attacks. Players will navigate a rich narrative filled with political tension, personal conflict, and moral dilemmas, all from a third-person perspective. The game is said to use Unreal Engine 5 to faithfully recreate the setting of Seoul and its surroundings.

I'm not personally familiar with EVR Studio, but a little research shows they were founded in 2016 and specialize in high-end VR games and digital human technologies, and you can watch some of its mocapping techniques on the developer's YouTube channel. The team is made up of industry professionals from game development, Hollywood VFX, and filmmaking.

While no official release date has been confirmed, a gameplay video on YouTube claims Project TH is set to launch on January 17, 2025, but I would take this date with a pinch of salt as it hasn't been officially confirmed by any of Xbox own social channels. Project TH will be available with day-one availability on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass getting stacked

While we don't have an official date of release for Project TH, Xbox is already closing out the year with a ton of momentum, particularly for its Xbox Game Pass service. The burgeoning library of titles just had Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 added on day 1, with Stalker 2 soon to follow, and later Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. It’ll be exciting to see where Project TH fits into the 2025 lineup, but with the polished trailers we've seen so far, I’m hopeful we won’t have to wait too long for its arrival.