Atlus & Vanillaware announce new tactical-JRPG for Xbox, Unicorn Overlord

Publisher Atlus and developer Vanillaware have announced they are creating a new game called Unicorn Overlord.

Unicorn Overlord is a tactical-JRPG where the player must traverse the fantasy land of Fevrith and gather an army of over 60 characters.

Unicorn Overlord is set to release for Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch on Mar. 8, 2024.

On Sept. 14, 2023, Atlus made an announcement during Nintendo's latest Nintendo Direct stream. It has declared it will be collaborating with Vanillaware to create a new upcoming JRPG for Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch entitled Unicorn Overlord.

Unicorn Overlord is a tactical-JRPG set in the fantastical realm of Fevrith where five nations are at war for power and control. You play as the fallen prince Alain, and your goal is to travel the land and gather a mighty army powerful enough to help you restore your ruined kingdom to its former glory.

The game will feature over 60 recruitable characters for your army including humans, elves, beastmen, angels and more. You will forge bonds with them and send them into intense turn-based battles against rival armies seeking your destruction.

The developer, Vanillaware, is widely known for creating cult-favorite titles with impeccable art-styles and animations such as Odin's Sphere, Dragon's Crown, and 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. From what we can see from the debut trailer, Unicorn Overlord is looking to uphold Vanillaware's artistic pedigree while also giving players a glimpse of its intriguing, tactical gameplay.

Between this, Persona 3 Reload, Persona 5 Tactica, and Metaphor: ReFantazio, Atlus is pulling out all the stops to produce high quality JRPGs over the next year.

Unicorn Overlord is scheduled to be released on Mar. 8, 2024 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned as we keep an eye on this upcoming Xbox title and see if this title can obtain the glory of being one of the best Xbox JRPGs.