Atomic Heart pushed back to early 2023 release window

What you need to know

Dystopian shooter Atomic Heart has been delayed from 2022, with a new release window scheduled between January to March 2023.

The statement comes from Focus Entertainment, announcing a new partnership with developer Mundfish to publish the title.

Atomic Heart is being developed for Xbox, PlayStation, and OC and will arrive on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox, PC, and cloud from launch day.

Upcoming soviet action RPG Atomic Heart has been pushed to early 2023, seeing the project slip beyond its previously-scheduled 2022 debut. Focus Entertainment has unveiled a new partnership with Moscow-based Mundfish, with plans to publish the title once it arrives on console and PC. The release was originally penned for the final quarter of 2022 but Focus Entertainment says a push into 2023 is needed to ensure it is "delivering a game of the highest quality."

In a new blog post discussing the deal, Focus Entertainment has stated Atomic Heart is now set to launch "this winter," suggesting a release between January and March 2023. The news follows a recent showcase at Gamescom, where Mundfish reiterated its plans for a 2022 launch.

Our latest explosive Combat Trailer is now out! Atomic Heart will release on Console & PC late 2022 ; wishlist now on Steam : https://t.co/8nBmweD1yrAugust 25, 2022 See more

Developer Mundfish previously pushed back on rumors of a delay, denying reports of a month-long hiatus on development, owing to ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, the new deal has seen extra time allocated to the project, this time with a formal push into the next calendar year.



Atomic Heart was originally teased to the public in 2018 as a dystopian sci-fi shooter set in an alternate Soviet era. Mundfish has likened the story to Black Mirror in the USSR, with a keen focus on ray-tracing and other graphical tech.



There's no doubt this news will come as a disappointment to fans anticipating this ambitious title, though 2022 has been plagued with release delays, leaving Focus Entertainment as the latest to follow the trend. Atomic Heart remains set to release on Xbox, PlayStation and PC, with a day-one debut on Xbox Game Pass for console and the PC Game Pass service on Windows 10 and newer.