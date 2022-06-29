Azure Striker Gunvolt series coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

What you need to know

Azure Striker Gunvolt is a series of side-scrolling action games developed and published by Inti Creates.

Inti Creates has announced today during a livestream that Azure Striker Gunvolt 1, 2, and the upcoming third mainline entry will be making their Xbox debut in 2022.

No date has been given about when these titles will be released in the West.

On July 29, 2022, Inti Creates, the gaming developer/publisher behind the Mega Man Zero series, Master Blaster Zero, and Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon, hosted a livestream discussing its flagship video game franchise, Azure Striker Gunvolt.

Inti Creates has revealed during this livestream (at the 44:40 and 46:10 marks) that the first two games in the series and its upcoming third mainline entry, Azure Striker Gunvolt 3, will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. (Information courtesy of @NikoRomanBuds on Twitter.)

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is scheduled to be released worldwide on the Nintendo Switch on July 28, 2022. However, no official word has been given yet on the English websites of the Western releases for the Xbox console ports of Azure Striker Gunvolt 1, 2, and 3. Though it is highly likely they will be coming to the West soon, as the Microsoft Store page for Azure Striker Gunvolt 1 has been leaked (opens in new tab).

Debuting in 2014 on the Nintendo 3DS, Azure Striker Gunvolt is a series of side-scrolling, action games that followed the adventures of a young "Adept" named Gunvolt. Adepts are superpowered humans capable of flight, energy manipulation, or in Gunvolt's case, summoning and controlling lightning.

Throughout the series, Gunvolt uses his lightning powers to blaze a trail across a futuristic dystopia and liberate it from evil mega-corporations and their armies of killer robots and villainous Adepts.

The mainline Azure Striker Gunvolt series wouldn't be the first time the franchise crossed over onto Xbox consoles. Both entries of Azure Striker Gunvolt's spin-off series starring Gunvolt's arch-rival, Copen, Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX, is available to purchase on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

