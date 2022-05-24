Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 editions leaked, open beta coming first to PlayStation

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next big game being developed by Infinity Ward.

According to CharlieIntel, an outlet focused on Call of Duty, data on the game's special editions has leaked.

This leak has also confirmed that PlayStation console users will once again get to try the game's beta first.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will follow the same pattern of special editions as the last couple of big games in the franchise, according to a new leak.

Per CharlieIntel (opens in new tab), leaked data indicates that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have three different editions available for preorder: Standard Edition, Cross-Gen Bundle, and Vault Edition. This is similar in nature to the editions of Call of Duty: Vanguard revealed in 2021, or the three editions available for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in 2020.

The leak also indicates that PlayStation users will get first access to the game's open beta ahead of launch, which is again in line with past Call of Duty titles, where PS4 and PS5 users got to try the alpha and beta first.

The existence of a cross-gen bundle also indicates that this game will be coming to both current-generation and last-generation consoles, so if you haven't managed to buy an Xbox Series X|S or PS5 yet, you'll still be able to play it.

Earlier in the day, we learned that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 now has a release date, and is slated to arrive on Oct. 28, 2022. A reveal of some sort is expected to take place on June 8, 2022, per a prominent piece of graffiti that was in a video revealing the game's key art.

Somewhat amusingly, this comes as Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth almost $69 billion. The deal, which is currently slated to finalize sometime before June 30, 2023, will see Activision Blizzard added to the Xbox first-party publisher slate, alongside the existing Xbox Game Studios and the previously-acquired Bethesda Softworks.

Even after the the deal goes through, Microsoft has committed to bringing Call of Duty to PlayStation, though specific details have not been disclosed.