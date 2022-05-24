Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date set for October 2022

What you need to know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next mainline game in the Call of Duty franchise.

Development is being led by Infinity Ward, the team behind the Modern Warfare sub-franchise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is slated to launch on Oct. 28, 2022.

Call of Duty games traditionally launch in the fall, and the next big game being led by Infinity Ward is no exception. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 now has a release date of Oct. 28, 2022.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account shared (opens in new tab) the reveal of the release date on Tuesday. The announcement video also revealed some of the official artwork for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. A prominent, spray-painted "June 8, 2022" seems to indicate that more will be seen in just a couple of weeks.

You can check out the official key art for the game below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel to the 2019 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which served as a reboot for the sub-franchise. While it told a different story, familiar characters such as Captain Price still showed up, and the game ends with the beginnings of Task Force 141.

Alongside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward and other Activision-owned studios have also been working on Call of Duty: Warzone 2, a "next-generation" refresh of the popular free-to-play battle royale game.

This comes as publisher Activision Blizzard is currently in the middle of being acquired by Microsoft, in a deal worth almost $69 billion. The deal is currently undergoing regulatory review and is slated to finalize sometime in Microsoft's fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

Once it finalizes, the deal will see Activision Blizzard and all its studios like Infinity Ward added to the Xbox first-party roster alongside Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.