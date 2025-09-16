Looking for a terrifying new game to add to your backlog? Survios, the developer and publisher behind 2024's Alien: Rogue Incursion, is bringing a reimagined edition of the action-horror VR experience to consoles — including the Xbox Series X|S — on September 30.

Alien: Rogue Incursion — Part One: Evolved Edition is a re-envisioning of the VR experience to make the game playable on PC and consoles. Survios had previously announced the title for PlayStation and PC. After releasing a new launch trailer for the Evolved Edition of the game, Survios also announced it will also burst onto Xbox consoles simultaneously.

The game is part one of a two-part saga set between the events of the Alien and Aliens films, centering around rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks. Hendricks is tasked with investigating a distress call on a remote planet, only to discover a secret facility that has become overrun with the dreaded Xenomorphs.

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition | PS5, Xbox, & PC Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Hellbent on exposing the black site, Hendricks and her synthetic companion, Davis 01, will need to infiltrate the infested research facility and survive the infestation of terrifying xenomorphs that have evolved to be more cunning than ever before. The gritty, unnerving new trailer for Alien: Rogue Incursion — Part One: Evolved Edition is a gritty and gruesome look at the first-person horror.

The trailer opens with the player exploring the exterior of a daunting and seemingly abandoned facility in freezing and snowy conditions at night. The sounds of the xenomorphs can be heard all around, and the player character engages in gunfire against a xenomorph lurking in the dark.

The camera then cuts to an interior shot of the facility, complete with groups of xenomorphs crawling around in hallways and leaping through open doorways. The trailer continues to show combat against the frightening beasts that haunt the facility, including showing one of the notorious face-huggers suspended in a research lab. Meanwhile, a voiceover declares that if the xenomorphs reach Earth, it could result in the end of humanity.

What's in the Evolved Edition?

The version of Alien: Rogue Incursion coming to Xbox later this month is more than just a simple port of the VR title. According to a press release from Survios, the game has been completely re-envisioned and rebuilt for consoles and PC. The xenomorphs in the game have not just increased in number; they've "evolved to be smarter, faster, more adaptive, and harder to both predict and kill."

In addition to the new tech behind the xenomorphs, Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition has also been updated with improved visuals, a 60fps frame rate, and 3D audio that enhances the game's cinematic horror experience.

The standard edition costs $29.99 on all platforms.

There will be two editions of Alien: Rogue Incursion — Part One: Evolved Edition. The standard edition will include a standard copy of the game on your respective platform, as well as two pre-order exclusives: the Alien: Romulus-inspired armor skin and weapon skin. The standard edition costs $29.99 on all platforms.

The Alien: Rogue Incursion — Part One: Evolved Edition also has a digital deluxe edition available for pre-order, which includes the standard game, blue camo armor skin and weapon skin, and The Art of Alien: Rogue Incursion digital art book. The Alien: Romulus-inspired armor and weapon skin are also included for those who preorder. The digital deluxe edition costs $39.99.

Alien: Rogue Incursion — Part One: Evolved Edition will be available on Xbox Series X|S consoles, PlayStation 5 (with PlayStation 5 Pro enhancements), and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.