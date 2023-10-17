F1 Manager 2023 is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox and PC on October 19, 2023

What you need to know

F1 Manager 2023, a racing management simulator based on Formula One racing, is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox consoles and PC.

The game will be added to Xbox Game Pass on October 19, 2023.

F1 Manager 2023 is the second entry of the F1 Manager series and improves upon the previous game, F1, Manager 2022, with an expanded career mode and a new Race Replay mode.

Frontier Developments has announced today that F1 Manager 2023, the second installment of the F1 Manager series, is coming to Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. This game will join the ever-growing list of Xbox Game Pass games on October 19, 2023.

For those unfamiliar: F1 Manager 2023 is a Formula One racing management simulator released on July 16, 2023, where the player is put in charge of a team of F1 racers and help them win championships by organizing their team, race cars and pit-crew.

The player's goal as an F1 manager ranges from keeping an eye on your racer's well-being, managing your budget to buy top-of-the-line F1 race cars, hiring engineers to perform vehicle maintenance, coaching your racers during a race, and more.

What sets F1 Manager 2023 apart from its predecessor, F1 Manager 2022, is an expanded career mode that gives players more control of their drivers and pit crew, so they can perform better at their jobs to win championships. Players will have more options for managing their employees' schedules and be able to relay more advanced strategies during a race.

In addition, this game features a new Race Replay mode, which allows players to re-enact races based on real-life F1 Championships or change history by altering their outcomes using F1 data from each event. This includes changing the starting grid positions or weather conditions to make the races harder for the competition than it was in real life.

F1 Manager 2023 Take control of an F1 racing team and help win the Championship Cup in F1 Manager 2023. Experience the expanded Career Mode or change history in the Race Replay mode. Buy now: Amazon (Xbox) | CDKeys (PC)

We at Windows Central actually reviewed F1 Manager 2023 back in July 2023. Despite the lack of multiplayer, we praised it for building upon the foundation laid by its predecessor with the improved career mode, and the new Race Replay Mode that added lots of gameplay variety.

So if you were a fan of the first F1 Manager game and wanted to play F1 Manager 2023 but couldn't afford it at its retail price, Xbox Game Pass is now the perfect way to go. For just a small Xbox Game Pass subscription fee, you will be able to play this solid Xbox title for free when it comes to Xbox Game Pass on October 19, 2023.