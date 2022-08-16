Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 update now available with new bug fixes and improvements

What you need to know

Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 "Rami's Racing History" officially kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

Ahead of time, Playground Games is releasing the accompanying patch update.

The update includes all the Series 11 content, as well as a sizeable batch of bug fixes and improvements.

Forza Horizon 5's Aug. 16 patch update is now available to all players, and is around 10.6 GB in size.

Forza Horizon 5 has evolved by leaps and bounds since its initial release in Nov. 2021, and it shows no signs of slowing down. Playground Games and the Forza Horizon 5 community are gearing up to tackle the upcoming Series 11 of the Festival Playlist, which will bring a plethora of new content to the game for players to explore. On Tuesday, Playground Games released the Series 11 update alongside a handful of important improvements.

Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 doesn't officially start until Aug. 18, 2022, but players can enjoy the update's various fixes and changes with today's patch update. Measuring approximately 10.6 GB in size on Xbox Series X, the release includes a number of improvements. Some of the headlining changes featured in the update include a fix for players returning to Mexico from Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheel or being placed in a different car after a game restart, a fix for Treasure Hunts on PC, and fixes for some Achievements and Accolades.

The update also includes all of the content that will come to the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist with Series 11, including the seven additional cars that players will be able to earn throughout the Series.

The Xbox ecosystem contains plenty of amazing racing games, but it's difficult to argue that Forza Horizon 5 doesn't deserve to sit at the top of the list. Even without taking into consideration its excellent Hot Wheels expansion, FH5 is a critically acclaimed open-world racing game that keeps getting better with every update.



The full changelog for the Forza Horizon 5 Aug. 16, 2022 patch update includes:

Features

New features

New Horizon Story: Made in Mexico

2 New Speed Zones

12 New Accolades

New collectible: Golden Trophy

New EventLab props: Battery Extreme E Billboards Flags

Added Thrustmaster T248X Display Integration featuring different stats (Car Speed, Current Gear, RPM, Lap count and more)

New cars

New to Forza: 2020 Xpeng P7 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé

Returning to Forza: 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR 1955 Porsche 550A Spyder 1985 HDT VK Commodore Group A 1990 Subaru Legacy RS 2010 BMW M3 GTS (E92)



New cosmetics

Vanity Items: Bird Pattern Sundress Doodle Summer Skirt Farid Rueda Lion Motorcross Helmet Leaf Pattern Leather Boots France Race Gloves Italy Race Gloves Japan Race Gloves UK Race Gloves Farid Rueda Bear Jumper Watermelon Crew Socks

Emotes: "So Cute!"



Bug fixes

General

The Summer and Autumn Treasure Chests for Series 9 have been retroactively completed for all players

General performance and stability fixes

Fixed a bug that could see the player placed in a different car after relaunching the game

Fixed "Testing the Limits" accolade not unlocking in Horizon Open Custom

Fixed a bug that allowed EV to gain excessive power

Fixed an audio glitch that could occur when switching upgrade parts in Forzavista

Fixed some smashable debris rendering through other objects

Fixed a bug that could cause the UI to display multiple Convoy leaders

Cars

Fixed a bug with the 2002 BMW Z3 M Coupe where the gauges on the dash did not match the HUD version of the gauges for Mph and Rpm

Fixed a bug with the 2018 Subaru WRX STI ARX Supercar where the rain light was too bright

Fixed a bug with the 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo door handle texture rendering

EventLab

Fixed the alignment issue with the Large Vertical Loop when snapping

Booster props now have audio when placed in Mexico

Hot Wheels

Fixed the "Mission Complete!" achievement not unlocking for some players

Fixed a bug that could cause the player to return to Mexico rather than the Hot Wheels expansion after relaunching the game

The Forest Escape Build Stub has been added to the Hot Wheels expansion

Slow motion moment during the drop in Dragon's Fall Speed Circuit no longer happens during Rivals

The Magnetic Track sound will now stop if the player enters a Festival Site via the Pause Menu

Fixed a bug that could cause the Minimap to shake on the Hot Wheels expansion

