Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 brings seven new cars and a celebration of Mexican racing history

Forza Horizon 5 continually evolves over time through its Festival Playlist, which brings new cars, challenges, races, and more to the game.

On Thursday, Playground Games revealed all the details on the upcoming Series 11 update.

Dubbed "Rami's Racing History," FH5 will celebrate Mexico's history with cars and take players through the decades.

The update is bringing seven new cars, the "Made in Mexico" Horizon Story, and plenty more.

Forza Horizon 5 contains dozens of hours of content in its base game, but it has steadily added more and more with each successive Festival Playlist update. On Thursday, Playground Games hosted its monthly Let's Go! FH5 stream to share what's coming to its flagship open-world racing game with the next content update. Series 11 "Rami's Racing History" is on its way.

Following the celebration of Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels and the Extreme E racing extravaganza, Series 11 of Forza Horizon 5's Festival Playlist turns its attention to the vibrant car culture of Mexico, and the personal racing history of one of its best characters. A respectable assortment of cars, new challenges and events, and quality-of-life improvements are inbound with the release. There's also a new "Made in Mexico" Horizon Story, which celebrates important vehicles in Mexico's car culture.

Some of the new features and additions in Forza Horizon 5 Series 11 "Rami's Racing History" include:

A celebration of racing history. Series 11 of Forza Horizon 5 dedicates each Season to a new era of racing, starting with all cars predating the 1970s. Each Season contains numerous vehicle rewards, as well as an assortment of challenges, races, and championships.

Few games have as much of a claim to the title of Xbox's best racing game as Forza Horizon 5, which ceaselessly improves over time with the release of new Festival Playlist Series updates, DLC expansions like Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels, and more. Series 11 isn't the most ambitious update so far, but it does include plenty of sweet car rewards for players, as well as a handful of much-appreciated bug fixes and improvements.

