Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 patch update now available with bug fixes, new features, and more

What you need to know

Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 is about to kick off with new Hot Wheels cars, challenges and events, and more.

The Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass DLC is also closing out with its final new additions.

Playground Games is now releasing the accompanying Series 9 patch update to Forza Horizon 5 players.

Plenty of new features and improvements are included, such as Horizon Story co-op, Creation Hub rank increasing, and more.

Forza Horizon 5 has evolved continuously since its initial release over six months ago, and players are gearing up for the next major Festival Playlist update with Series 9. Unlike the minor Series 8, Playground Games is adding plenty of new cars, events and challenges, and new features to FH5 with Series 9, and its accompanying patch update is now available.

The latest Forza Horizon 5 update appears modest when glancing over its changelog, but features plenty of new additions, much of which was detailed in the latest Forza Monthly stream. Aside from the expected bug fixes and exploit patches, players can look forward to several new features with the June 21, 2022 patch update.

With this update to one of the best racing games, PC players will be able to enable TAA in the settings, which aims to provide a better visual experience at 1080p on high-end systems. Players can also take advantage of online co-op for all Horizon Stories, use the "Duplicates" filter to find their extra cars, rank up in the Creative Hub, and enjoy the latest EventLab improvements.

Much of the content included in this update is hidden until the Forza Horizon 5 Festival Playlist kicks off Series 9 on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Players will be able to add new Hot Wheels cars to their collections, and celebrate the upcoming Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC with themed challenges and rewards.

The Forza Horizon 5 Series 9 update is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, and comes in at approximately 16.09GB (on Xbox Series X). The full changelog for the Forza Horizon 5 June 21, 2022 patch update includes:

Features & bug fixes

General

Added new localization languages Added subtitles for Danish, Greek, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, and European Portuguese Added voiceover for European Spanish, Italian, and Korean

Added new Forza EV Rivals event

Added Horizon Story Co-op

Added TAA option when playing on PC

Various stability and performance improvements

Fixed issue where hood and bumper cam was too dark during dusk and nighttime of days

In Series 9, the Accolade “It Just Works” now unlocks as intended once players have completed the Car Mastery skill tree on the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle Players who already fulfilled this requirement prior to this update will need to select and drive the car to successfully unlock the Accolade

All players will now see their Creative Hub rank increase as intended

Cars

Added a "Duplicates" car filter to Car Select screen filters

Added Freeroam convertible functionality to 2014 Ferrari California T and 2014 McLaren 650S Spider

Updated Volvo's logo

Fixed idle RPM on the 1993 Nissan 240SX SE

Removed Forza Aero Splitter from the 2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa

Fixed 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV engine audio when at high RPM

Fixed issue with 2018 Audi RS 4 Avant and 2011 Audi RS 5 Coupé interior cockpit dash

Fixed misaligned backfires on the 2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series when using the Liberty Walk body kit

EventLab

Added Car Horns from Series 6 and 7 to EventLab

Added Orbit Cam option

Added stepped rotation

Added new camera speed options

Fixed an issue where players entering EventLab events with a full convoy could get disconnected

Fixed an issue where the stadium floor wouldn't load when starting an event nearby

Fixed an issue where props could remain in Freeroam

Fixed Rule Importing only showing events with Custom Routes

Fixed an issue with one of the flood lights which would appear invisible when placed

Exploits

Fixed exploit when using Photo Mode

Fixed exploit with gifted cars

Festival Playlist

Fixed issue where players could lose Daily Challenge progress

Online