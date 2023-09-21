Forza Motorsport has gone gold! Preloads go live as the achievement list is revealed.

By Cole Martin
published

You can install Forza Motorsport on your Xbox Series X|S console or Windows 10/11 PC ahead of the October 10 launch date.




What you need to know

  • Forza Motorsport, developed by Turn 10 Studios, has gone gold ahead of its October 10 release date.
  • Players on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows 10/11 PCs can preload the game now.
  • Early access rolls out on October 5 and can be accessed by those who purchase the Premium Edition or Premium Add-ons Bundle.

Turn 10 Studios, the team behind Forza Motorsport has announced that the upcoming racer from Xbox Game Studios has gone gold. Originally posted on the Forza blog, the announcement shares that the studio has officially submitted Forza Motorsport for retail disc pressing.

Xbox and Windows 10/11 preloads

To celebrate Forza Motorsport going gold, Turn 10 Studios also initiated the ability to preload the game for users on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows 10/Windows 11 PCs.

Players who have preordered the Premium Edition or the Premium Add-ons Bundle will want to preload now to prepare for the early access period beginning on October 5.

Forza Motorsport is a disc hog, so you may need to clear off some space on your storage drive or pick up a new expansion card for your Xbox Series console before you preload. Here are the file sizes you can expect to need for Forza Motorsport per platform:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PlatformDownload size
Xbox Series X133GB
Xbox Series S100GB
Windows 10/11 PC via Microsoft Store119GB
Steam108GB Download size/118GB Installed size

Steam preloads

If you're playing Forza Motorsport on Steam, you must hold out a little longer before you can preload. Steam users can expect more preload information to be released closer to the October 5 early access period. The download size for Forza Motorsport on Steam will be approximately 108GB, while the fully installed file size will bump up to 118 GB. 

Steam players get an opportunity to unlock and collect 15 trading cards in the game, which can be used to craft a special Steam badge. The Steam badge can then be leveled up to rank 5. Forza Motorsport-themed emotes, profile backgrounds, and avatars will also be available in the Steam Points Shop.

Forza Motorsport achievement list

Like most titles that launch on Xbox and the Microsoft Store, Forza Motorsport will have a 1000 gamer score. Forza Motorsport is a Play Anywhere title, though, so users can only unlock achievements once across both Xbox and PC. The points will be spread out over 57 achievements:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AchievementUnlock requirementValue
Welcome to ForzaComplete your first race10
On the HouseReceive your first gift car10
Make it YoursBuy your first car10
Express YourselfChange your Driver Suit5
My First Art ShowShare one of your Designs10
InfluencerEarn 10,000 credits from the community using your Design30
Race EngineerShare one of your Tunes10
Setting the StandardEarn 10,000 credits from the community using your Tune30
PaparazziShare a Photo10
Highlight ReelShare a Replay10
Welcome to Builders CupComplete the Builders Cup Intro Series10
Built Not BoughtComplete 1 Series in Career Mode10
Just Getting StartedComplete 1 Tour in Career Mode15
Journeyman BuilderComplete 2 Tours in Career Mode15
Pro BuilderComplete 3 Tours in Career Mode25
Legendary BuilderComplete 4 Tours in Career Mode20
It's not the car...Finish in the top three of a series with a stock car in Builders Cup30
Getting FamiliarReach Car Level 25 in any car10
Pride and JoyReach Car Level 50 in any car15
Brand AmbassadorReach max brand discount by owning 5 level 50 cars from a manufacturer30
AficionadoReach Car Level 50 in 10 cars30
Garage RoyaltyReach Car Level 50 in 30 cars50
TinkererMake an upgrade to any car10
Body BuilderApply a Wide Body conversion to any car15
Heart TransplantSwap an engine in any car15
In the Big LeaguesComplete your first Featured Multiplayer Event10
Clean DrivingComplete a clean Qualifying lap in Featured Multiplayer15
Safety StarHold an S Safety Rating across 5 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events20
Safety SuperstarHold an S Safety Rating across 10 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events30
Pole PositionPost the best Qualifying Lap Time in a Featured Multiplayer event20
Podium ProdigyEarn a spot on the podium in Featured Multiplayer20
Rain or ShineCreate and complete a race in the rain in Free Play10
Freedom!Complete a Quick Race in Free Play10
Leisure CruiseComplete a lap at sunset at Spa Francorchamps10
Time TravelerWin a Timed Race in Free Play10
New RivalPost a lap time on any track in Rivals Time Attack10
Amateur RivalBeat 5 Rivals15
Enthusiastic RivalBeat 10 Rivals20
Experienced RivalBeat 20 Rivals30
Endurance LegacyComplete a race in the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 on Kyalami Grand Prix15
American ChallengerComplete a race in a 2023 Cadillac Cadillac Racing V-Series.R on Le Mans Full Circuit15
SightseeingCompete on Hakone Club with the 2020 Toyota GR Supra15
When in Rome...Complete a race in the 2021 Ferrari Roma in the Mugello Full Circuit15
Free as a BirdComplete a race in the 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 on the Eaglerock Club Circuit15
FlyingMaintain a speed of 180mph or higher for 3 seconds20
Stiff CompetitionComplete 10 races with AI set to the fastest difficulty25
Night OwlComplete 50 laps at night10
Rain MeisterComplete 50 laps in the rain10
ContenderComplete 100 laps in Multiplayer20
CompetitorComplete 300 laps in Multiplayer30
RacecraftGain at least 12 positions in any Multiplayer race30
Self-ImprovementScore a perfect 10 on any Track Segment20
TechniqueScore a 9 or better on any Track Segment15
ExcellenceFinish with no penalty with full Forza Race Regulations enabled20
StrategistChange your Fuel & Tire setup for the first time10
Running on FumesFinish a race with no more than one Fuel Lap left in your car25
Well RoundedChange your tires during a race to use a different tire compound25
