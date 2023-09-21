Forza Motorsport has gone gold! Preloads go live as the achievement list is revealed.
You can install Forza Motorsport on your Xbox Series X|S console or Windows 10/11 PC ahead of the October 10 launch date.
What you need to know
- Forza Motorsport, developed by Turn 10 Studios, has gone gold ahead of its October 10 release date.
- Players on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows 10/11 PCs can preload the game now.
- Early access rolls out on October 5 and can be accessed by those who purchase the Premium Edition or Premium Add-ons Bundle.
Turn 10 Studios, the team behind Forza Motorsport has announced that the upcoming racer from Xbox Game Studios has gone gold. Originally posted on the Forza blog, the announcement shares that the studio has officially submitted Forza Motorsport for retail disc pressing.
Xbox and Windows 10/11 preloads
To celebrate Forza Motorsport going gold, Turn 10 Studios also initiated the ability to preload the game for users on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows 10/Windows 11 PCs.
Players who have preordered the Premium Edition or the Premium Add-ons Bundle will want to preload now to prepare for the early access period beginning on October 5.
Forza Motorsport is a disc hog, so you may need to clear off some space on your storage drive or pick up a new expansion card for your Xbox Series console before you preload. Here are the file sizes you can expect to need for Forza Motorsport per platform:
|Platform
|Download size
|Xbox Series X
|133GB
|Xbox Series S
|100GB
|Windows 10/11 PC via Microsoft Store
|119GB
|Steam
|108GB Download size/118GB Installed size
Steam preloads
If you're playing Forza Motorsport on Steam, you must hold out a little longer before you can preload. Steam users can expect more preload information to be released closer to the October 5 early access period. The download size for Forza Motorsport on Steam will be approximately 108GB, while the fully installed file size will bump up to 118 GB.
Steam players get an opportunity to unlock and collect 15 trading cards in the game, which can be used to craft a special Steam badge. The Steam badge can then be leveled up to rank 5. Forza Motorsport-themed emotes, profile backgrounds, and avatars will also be available in the Steam Points Shop.
Forza Motorsport achievement list
Like most titles that launch on Xbox and the Microsoft Store, Forza Motorsport will have a 1000 gamer score. Forza Motorsport is a Play Anywhere title, though, so users can only unlock achievements once across both Xbox and PC. The points will be spread out over 57 achievements:
|Achievement
|Unlock requirement
|Value
|Welcome to Forza
|Complete your first race
|10
|On the House
|Receive your first gift car
|10
|Make it Yours
|Buy your first car
|10
|Express Yourself
|Change your Driver Suit
|5
|My First Art Show
|Share one of your Designs
|10
|Influencer
|Earn 10,000 credits from the community using your Design
|30
|Race Engineer
|Share one of your Tunes
|10
|Setting the Standard
|Earn 10,000 credits from the community using your Tune
|30
|Paparazzi
|Share a Photo
|10
|Highlight Reel
|Share a Replay
|10
|Welcome to Builders Cup
|Complete the Builders Cup Intro Series
|10
|Built Not Bought
|Complete 1 Series in Career Mode
|10
|Just Getting Started
|Complete 1 Tour in Career Mode
|15
|Journeyman Builder
|Complete 2 Tours in Career Mode
|15
|Pro Builder
|Complete 3 Tours in Career Mode
|25
|Legendary Builder
|Complete 4 Tours in Career Mode
|20
|It's not the car...
|Finish in the top three of a series with a stock car in Builders Cup
|30
|Getting Familiar
|Reach Car Level 25 in any car
|10
|Pride and Joy
|Reach Car Level 50 in any car
|15
|Brand Ambassador
|Reach max brand discount by owning 5 level 50 cars from a manufacturer
|30
|Aficionado
|Reach Car Level 50 in 10 cars
|30
|Garage Royalty
|Reach Car Level 50 in 30 cars
|50
|Tinkerer
|Make an upgrade to any car
|10
|Body Builder
|Apply a Wide Body conversion to any car
|15
|Heart Transplant
|Swap an engine in any car
|15
|In the Big Leagues
|Complete your first Featured Multiplayer Event
|10
|Clean Driving
|Complete a clean Qualifying lap in Featured Multiplayer
|15
|Safety Star
|Hold an S Safety Rating across 5 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events
|20
|Safety Superstar
|Hold an S Safety Rating across 10 consecutive Featured Multiplayer events
|30
|Pole Position
|Post the best Qualifying Lap Time in a Featured Multiplayer event
|20
|Podium Prodigy
|Earn a spot on the podium in Featured Multiplayer
|20
|Rain or Shine
|Create and complete a race in the rain in Free Play
|10
|Freedom!
|Complete a Quick Race in Free Play
|10
|Leisure Cruise
|Complete a lap at sunset at Spa Francorchamps
|10
|Time Traveler
|Win a Timed Race in Free Play
|10
|New Rival
|Post a lap time on any track in Rivals Time Attack
|10
|Amateur Rival
|Beat 5 Rivals
|15
|Enthusiastic Rival
|Beat 10 Rivals
|20
|Experienced Rival
|Beat 20 Rivals
|30
|Endurance Legacy
|Complete a race in the 2021 Porsche 911 GT3 on Kyalami Grand Prix
|15
|American Challenger
|Complete a race in a 2023 Cadillac Cadillac Racing V-Series.R on Le Mans Full Circuit
|15
|Sightseeing
|Compete on Hakone Club with the 2020 Toyota GR Supra
|15
|When in Rome...
|Complete a race in the 2021 Ferrari Roma in the Mugello Full Circuit
|15
|Free as a Bird
|Complete a race in the 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455 on the Eaglerock Club Circuit
|15
|Flying
|Maintain a speed of 180mph or higher for 3 seconds
|20
|Stiff Competition
|Complete 10 races with AI set to the fastest difficulty
|25
|Night Owl
|Complete 50 laps at night
|10
|Rain Meister
|Complete 50 laps in the rain
|10
|Contender
|Complete 100 laps in Multiplayer
|20
|Competitor
|Complete 300 laps in Multiplayer
|30
|Racecraft
|Gain at least 12 positions in any Multiplayer race
|30
|Self-Improvement
|Score a perfect 10 on any Track Segment
|20
|Technique
|Score a 9 or better on any Track Segment
|15
|Excellence
|Finish with no penalty with full Forza Race Regulations enabled
|20
|Strategist
|Change your Fuel & Tire setup for the first time
|10
|Running on Fumes
|Finish a race with no more than one Fuel Lap left in your car
|25
|Well Rounded
|Change your tires during a race to use a different tire compound
|25
