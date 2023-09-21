Forza Motorsport has gone gold! Preloads go live as the achievement list is revealed.

What you need to know

Forza Motorsport, developed by Turn 10 Studios, has gone gold ahead of its October 10 release date.

release date. Players on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows 10/11 PCs can preload the game now.

Early access rolls out on October 5 and can be accessed by those who purchase the Premium Edition or Premium Add-ons Bundle.

Turn 10 Studios, the team behind Forza Motorsport has announced that the upcoming racer from Xbox Game Studios has gone gold. Originally posted on the Forza blog, the announcement shares that the studio has officially submitted Forza Motorsport for retail disc pressing.

Xbox and Windows 10/11 preloads

To celebrate Forza Motorsport going gold, Turn 10 Studios also initiated the ability to preload the game for users on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows 10/Windows 11 PCs.

Players who have preordered the Premium Edition or the Premium Add-ons Bundle will want to preload now to prepare for the early access period beginning on October 5.

Forza Motorsport is a disc hog, so you may need to clear off some space on your storage drive or pick up a new expansion card for your Xbox Series console before you preload. Here are the file sizes you can expect to need for Forza Motorsport per platform:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Platform Download size Xbox Series X 133GB Xbox Series S 100GB Windows 10/11 PC via Microsoft Store 119GB Steam 108GB Download size/118GB Installed size

Steam preloads

If you're playing Forza Motorsport on Steam, you must hold out a little longer before you can preload. Steam users can expect more preload information to be released closer to the October 5 early access period. The download size for Forza Motorsport on Steam will be approximately 108GB, while the fully installed file size will bump up to 118 GB.

Steam players get an opportunity to unlock and collect 15 trading cards in the game, which can be used to craft a special Steam badge. The Steam badge can then be leveled up to rank 5. Forza Motorsport-themed emotes, profile backgrounds, and avatars will also be available in the Steam Points Shop.

Forza Motorsport achievement list

Like most titles that launch on Xbox and the Microsoft Store, Forza Motorsport will have a 1000 gamer score. Forza Motorsport is a Play Anywhere title, though, so users can only unlock achievements once across both Xbox and PC. The points will be spread out over 57 achievements: