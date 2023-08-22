Forza Motorsport (2023) opens Steam preorders, reveals new track and PC specs

What you need to know

Forza Motorsport (2023) officially lands on Oct. 10, 2023, and more info has come out during Gamescom 2023.

Players can now preorder the upcoming Forza Motorsport on Steam, with cross-play and cross-save support.

Turn 10 Studios also revealed the PC requirements and targets for Forza Motorsport.

Finally, it was announced that the famous Nürburgring race track will be in FM23 from day one.

Forza Motorsport (2023) is one of the biggest game launches for Xbox of the year, and it's now just around the corner. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding this high-profile reboot of the legendary Forza Motorsport franchise, though, and more was revealed during this year's Gamescom event.

Turn 10 Studios joined Gamescom 2023 to shed some fresh light on what racers can expect when Forza Motorsport (2023) races onto console and PC later this year. Today, the focus is mostly on PC, however. Here's a rundown of everything announced at Gamescom about Forza Motorsport.

To kick things off, Turn 10 revealed that the legendary Nürburgring Grand Prix track will be available in Forza Motorsport (2023) from day one, returning to the Forza franchise but entirely rebuilt on the new platform for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. That's not all, though — the iconic Nordschleife race track is also coming to Forza Motorsport in a post-launch update, aiming for a Spring 2024 release window. This is part of Turn 10's ambitious support plan for FM23 after its initial release.

We also got a ton of new information about Forza Motorsport (2023) running on Windows PCs, including the recommended and ideal specs that you can see in the image above. Here's a non-image version of those specs:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Forza Motorsport (2023) PC requirements Header Cell - Column 0 Minimum (low) Recommended (high) Ideal (ultra) CPU Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 1600, or equivalent Intel Core i5-11600K, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, or equivalent Intel Core i7-11700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, or equivalent CPU cores 6 physical cores 6 physical cores 8 physical cores GPU NVIDIA GeForce RTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT, or equivalent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, or equivalent NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, or equivalent VRAM 4GB 8GB 16GB System RAM 8GB dedicated 16GB 16GB Storage SSD, 130GB SSD, 130GB NVMe SSD, 130GB

As expected, FM23 asks for a pretty high-end gaming PC in order to run at high or ultra settings. Elsewhere, Turn 10 Studios revealed that Forza Motorsport (2023) will take advantage of NVIDIA DLSS 2 (not the latest 3) and AMD FSR 2.2 for high-quality resolution upscaling, as well as real-time ray tracing enabled on the track. DirectStorage support enables faster load times with speedy SSDs, the game supports resolutions of 4K and beyond, can run on ultrawide monitors, and supports unlocked framerates with or without v-sync technologies (in single-player... multiplayer will lock the framerates for all players). Yes, there are also field-of-view (FOV) options.

The DirectInput API also means far wider support for steering wheels and other non-standard controllers, with Forza Motorsport also supporting per-input bindings to help players with unique setups play the game. There's a curated list of officially supported steering wheels, too.

Forza Motorsport (2023) will continue to improve on PC after launch with new features and optimizations, and will have a benchmark mode at release for players to test their setup before jumping into the game. Turn 10 Studios will be taking feedback from players to aid in this post-launch improvement. You can find more information in Turn 10's Forza Motorsport (2023) PC FAQ.

A great breakdown of the different FM23 editions, now available for preorder on Steam. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Finally, Forza Motorsport (2023) is coming to Steam, and it's officially available to preorder. The same FM23 editions and DLC add-ons are available on Steam as every other platform, and they cost the same, too. You're also getting full cross-play and cross-save support thanks to your Xbox Account, so you don't have to worry about being able to play with your friends or losing your progress. Even achievements will sync across platforms, although there is no cross-purchase support like there is between Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs via the Microsoft Store.

Forza Motorsport (2023) officially arrives on Oct. 10, 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs via the Microsoft Store and Steam, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. The game is available to preorder now, and players can obtain up to five days early access with the Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons Bundle. With everything we've seen so far, Forza Motorsport (2023) has everything it needs to become one of the best Xbox racing games around and go up against the best Xbox games of the year.