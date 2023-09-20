Tokyo Game Show 2023 & Xbox Digital Broadcast LIVE: Every reveal and trailer as it happens

It’s that time of year again — the Tokyo Game Show 2023 is here and Xbox is joining it with its Xbox Digital Broadcast. An eager audience of Xbox gamers are waiting to see what’s in store for the platform and how Xbox will continue to deliver on its promise to bring more Japanese titles to Team Green and the list of best Xbox games.

2023 has already been a huge year for games. With the Xbox Games Showcase this summer being a resounding slam dunk, and Starfield being Bethesda’s biggest launch ever, can the Tokyo Game Show continue Xbox’s upward trajectory? TGS 2022 saw an incredible 22 games announced at the showcase, and with the perceived rift between Xbox and Square Enix on the mend with Final Fantasy 14 announced for Xbox earlier this year, could we be in for more surprises?

The Tokyo Game Show isn’t just for fans of Japanese titles, as we’ve had new trailers and announcements for Western games in past years, including Deathloop and Overwatch 2, so it’s definitely worth a watch for any keen gamer. If you’re already drowning in your gaming backlog, it may just be about to get deeper. Stay tuned to Windows Central's live blog right here to keep you up to date with everything coming out of the show.

Watch the TGS 2023 Xbox Digital Broadcast here