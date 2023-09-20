Live
Tokyo Game Show 2023 & Xbox Digital Broadcast LIVE: Every reveal and trailer as it happens
Xbox is back in Japan, and Windows Central is here to bring you all the latest news.
It’s that time of year again — the Tokyo Game Show 2023 is here and Xbox is joining it with its Xbox Digital Broadcast. An eager audience of Xbox gamers are waiting to see what’s in store for the platform and how Xbox will continue to deliver on its promise to bring more Japanese titles to Team Green and the list of best Xbox games.
2023 has already been a huge year for games. With the Xbox Games Showcase this summer being a resounding slam dunk, and Starfield being Bethesda’s biggest launch ever, can the Tokyo Game Show continue Xbox’s upward trajectory? TGS 2022 saw an incredible 22 games announced at the showcase, and with the perceived rift between Xbox and Square Enix on the mend with Final Fantasy 14 announced for Xbox earlier this year, could we be in for more surprises?
The Tokyo Game Show isn’t just for fans of Japanese titles, as we’ve had new trailers and announcements for Western games in past years, including Deathloop and Overwatch 2, so it’s definitely worth a watch for any keen gamer. If you’re already drowning in your gaming backlog, it may just be about to get deeper. Stay tuned to Windows Central's live blog right here to keep you up to date with everything coming out of the show.
Watch the TGS 2023 Xbox Digital Broadcast here
Latest Tokyo Game Show 2023 & Xbox Digital Broadcast announcements
We're drawing ever closer to the start of Tokyo Game Show 2023 where we're expecting to learn some exciting Xbox Series X|S news. Since it's held in Japan, the event starts late this evening for those in the United States. You can watch the Tokyo Game Show 2023 Xbox Digital Broadcast on YouTube or Twitch.
Xbox Digital Broadcast: Sept. 20, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. PST / 5:00 a.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. BST.
Event Start: Sept. 20, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 a.m. BST
Event End: Sept. 23, 2023, at 2:00 a.m. PST / 5:00 a.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. BST
Ah, another Xbox show is here. I can't wait to watch it live alongside everyone el—Oh, it's going to be four in the morning. Well, that's alright, I'll just rely on my colleague Jennifer Young to catch me up on everything that happens during the Xbox Digital Broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2023. I'll still be here with supporting content and exclusive commentary when I can be. — Zachary Boddy
Hello, readers! It may be much earlier for some of you, but regardless, I'll be here wide-eyed and armed with coffee ready for another Tokyo Game Show. This show has a special place in my heart as it was the first I covered when I started at Windows Central just a year ago, and despite not generally being an avid follower of Asian titles (actually that’s a lie, I love me some Pokémon), I still found lots to get excited about. I’m hoping this year will be no different. I honestly can’t envision it getting any better this year for games and announcements, but let's see if the Xbox Digital Broadcast at Tokyo Game Show 2023 is about to prove me wrong. Without further ado, let's see what's in store. — Jennifer Young
