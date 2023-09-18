How and where to watch Tokyo Game Show 2023 and the Xbox Digital Broadcast
Learn where and how you can catch all the latest news from Xbox and more at Tokyo Game Show 2023.
2023's Tokyo Game Show event is right around the corner and is bringing a plethora of new game announcements straight from Japan. This year's Tokyo Game Show is said to be the biggest yet, as many video games companies such as Microsoft, SEGA/Atlus, Capcom, Konami, Square Enix, HoyoVerse, and more are attending to unveil the latest news for their upcoming games or reveal brand-new ones.
Xbox plays a big part in the barrage of announcements coming out of Tokyo Game Show 2023. The Xbox Digital Broadcast, which will be streamed from a variety of Xbox social channels in a variety of languages or with accessibility features, is a headlining part of the event. Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks are both expected to announce progress updates, while Xbox's growing list of Japanese partners will show off a diverse array of upcoming games, including several heading to Xbox Game Pass.
When and where to watch Tokyo Game Show 2023 and the Xbox Digital Broadcast
According to TGS 2023's program timetable, the event is scheduled to start on Sept. 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. JST / 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 a.m. BST and will end on Sept. 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. JST / 2:00 a.m. PST / 5:00 a.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. BST.
The Xbox Digital Broadcast will kick off late on the first day of the Tokyo Game Show 2023. More specifically, on Sept. 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. JST / 2:00 a.m. PST / 5:00 a.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. BST.
The event will be livestreamed on Tokyo Game Show's official YouTube and Twitch channels so that folks who couldn't attend it personally can catch all the news announcements at home. Xbox will also stream its specific event from select Xbox social channels, although the details are expected to be revealed a little closer to the beginning of the show.
What games can we expect to see at Tokyo Game Show 2023 and the Xbox Digital Broadcast?
As Microsoft is attending this year's Tokyo Game Show, we expect it will be announcing some new upcoming Xbox games or help provide updates for JRPGs coming to Xbox. We do know that Xbox Game Pass will feature prominently during Xbox's segment, and that the Xbox Series X will make an appearance on Xbox's Japan-inspired set.
Other major gaming highlights you can expect to see are:
- As stated on SEGA's TGS line-up, SEGA/Atlus will be at the event to showcase games like Sonic Superstars, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Persona 5 Tactica, Persona 3 Reload, Endless Dungeon, and more.
- Square Enix's TGS line-up will include Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Dragon Quest: The Adventure Dai: Infinity Strash, Star Ocean: The Second Story R, Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, Foamstars, and Final Fantasy XIV.
- Capcom's TGS line-up will feature news updates and on-site playable demos for Dragon's Dogma II, Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Now, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Exoprimal, Resident Evil 4 VR, Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways DLC, and Resident Evil Village.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!
- Zachary BoddyStaff Writer