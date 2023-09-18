How and where to watch Tokyo Game Show 2023 and the Xbox Digital Broadcast

2023's Tokyo Game Show event is right around the corner and is bringing a plethora of new game announcements straight from Japan. This year's Tokyo Game Show is said to be the biggest yet, as many video games companies such as Microsoft, SEGA/Atlus, Capcom, Konami, Square Enix, HoyoVerse, and more are attending to unveil the latest news for their upcoming games or reveal brand-new ones.

Xbox plays a big part in the barrage of announcements coming out of Tokyo Game Show 2023. The Xbox Digital Broadcast, which will be streamed from a variety of Xbox social channels in a variety of languages or with accessibility features, is a headlining part of the event. Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks are both expected to announce progress updates, while Xbox's growing list of Japanese partners will show off a diverse array of upcoming games, including several heading to Xbox Game Pass.

When and where to watch Tokyo Game Show 2023 and the Xbox Digital Broadcast

According to TGS 2023's program timetable, the event is scheduled to start on Sept. 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. JST / 6:00 p.m. PST / 9:00 p.m. EST / 2:00 a.m. BST and will end on Sept. 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. JST / 2:00 a.m. PST / 5:00 a.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. BST.

The Xbox Digital Broadcast will kick off late on the first day of the Tokyo Game Show 2023. More specifically, on Sept. 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. JST / 2:00 a.m. PST / 5:00 a.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. BST.

The event will be livestreamed on Tokyo Game Show's official YouTube and Twitch channels so that folks who couldn't attend it personally can catch all the news announcements at home. Xbox will also stream its specific event from select Xbox social channels, although the details are expected to be revealed a little closer to the beginning of the show.

What games can we expect to see at Tokyo Game Show 2023 and the Xbox Digital Broadcast?

As Microsoft is attending this year's Tokyo Game Show, we expect it will be announcing some new upcoming Xbox games or help provide updates for JRPGs coming to Xbox. We do know that Xbox Game Pass will feature prominently during Xbox's segment, and that the Xbox Series X will make an appearance on Xbox's Japan-inspired set.

Other major gaming highlights you can expect to see are: