Xbox is set to attend the 'biggest ever' Tokyo Game Show

The Tokyo Game Show is a videogame-focused trade fair and convention event where Japanese videogames show off news about their latest products to the world.

This year's Tokyo Game Show is said to be the biggest show since the pandemic began, with many videogame companies such as Xbox, Capcom, SEGA, Bandai Namco, and more attending.

The Tokyo Game Show 2023 will be held on Sept 21. 2023 until Sept. 24, 2024, and will take place in the Makuhari Messe venue, Chiba, Japan.

On July 4, 2023, the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association (CESA), the organizers of the popular trade fair show/videogame convention known as the Tokyo Game Show, has just released a full list of companies attending this year's event.

The biggest highlights from the list of videogame companies attending Tokyo Game Show 2023 include the likes of Xbox, Bandai Namo, Capcom, Koei Tecmo, Konami, Level 5, HoyoVerse, Square Enix, Sega/Atlus, Arc System Works, Playism, Kemco, Google Play, and many more.

Kojima Productions shall be present in the merchandise area of the Tokyo Game Show while Sony will only be present in the indie. Nintendo will hold business meetings at the event but otherwise has not booked a public area.

According to the CESA, this will be the biggest Tokyo Game Show in years since it was forced to reduce the scale of the event due to the pandemic. For two years since 2020, it held digital-only events and in 2022 only opened a small portion of the Tokyo Game Show's usual Makuhari Messe venue to the public.

For this year's Tokyo Game Show, the CESA decided to go all out. They said "Despite these restrictions, the venue was filled with exhibitors and game fans who had been waiting for the show to be held for real, and the excitement and excitement returned to Makuhari Messe. The high evaluation of the exhibition by exhibitors and visitors alike made us realize once again the high demand and importance of holding a real exhibition under any circumstances. This year, for the first time in four years, the entire Makuhari Messe will be used."

Tokyo Game Show 2023 will utilize all facilities of the Makuhari Messe venue in Chiba, Japan, and age restrictions will be lifted to allow children under 12 years to attend the family-friendly exhibits. In addition, international visitors will also be able to attend due to Japan lifting border restrictions in late 2022. However, precautions to prevent disease infections will be placed during the event.

Tokyo Game Show 2023 will be held on Sept 21. 2023 until Sept. 24, 2024, with a Business Day and a Public Day. Tickets for local Japanese residents will open on July 8, 2023, at noon, and International visitors will be able to book tickets on July 26, 2023, on the official Tokyo Game Show website.

As this will be the biggest Tokyo Game Show in years, videogame companies like Xbox will most likely bring their A-game to show off brand new titles in the works or provide new information regarding upcoming Xbox titles and upcoming PC titles. On top of that, since companies like SEGA/Atlus will be there, you can expect to hear news about upcoming Xbox JRPGs like Persona 3 Reload, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, or Metaphor: ReFantazio at the event.