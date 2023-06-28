22 upcoming Xbox indie gems unveiled at Not-E3 2023 that I can't wait to play

I can't wait to fall in love with all of these characters and more from these upcoming Xbox indie games.

Video games are great. You know it, I know it; it's basically an objective fact at this point. For years, some of my favorite video games have hailed from smaller, passionate teams seeking to create something unique or special, separate from the barrage of heavily marketed and high-budget games that release every single year. Many of these teams aren't attached to any major publisher or developer and have to navigate a complicated and competitive market on their own.

I adore indie games (and games that are "indie-like" in scale and scope). I adore them for their creativity and ingenuity, plus the amazing, emotional, and beautiful stories that can be told in them. Many indies count among the best Xbox games. I'm always looking to play more amazing indie games, and this year's Not-E3, headlined by shows like the Summer Game Fest 2023, Day of the Devs, Wholesome Direct, Xbox Games Showcase 2023, and many more, debuted dozens of exciting games. I've kept track of all the fantastic-looking indie games shown offer during this multi-week deluge of games announcements and compiled a handy list of all my favorite Xbox-bound indie games from Not-E3 2023.

Yes, all 22 of these games are heading to Xbox consoles, and all of them caught my attention in one way or another. Many of these games are even heading to Xbox Game Pass on day one, making it easy for players to jump in. I hope to play as many of these games as possible as they arrive, and even plan to cover many of them here on Windows Central. There are so many wonderful games coming in the near future, and it can be nearly impossible to cut through the noise. There are undoubtedly countless games I missed during Not-E3 that deserve a place on this list, but you can at least add what's here to your wishlist.

Video games are great, and these titles are proof of that. Let's get started.

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales

Genre: Narrative-adventure

Narrative-adventure Release date: Available now

Available now Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, & PS4

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, & PS4 Game Pass: Yes (Xbox, PC, & cloud)

The Bookwalker: Thief of Tales follows the journey of Etienne Quest, a struggling writer that has the ability to physically enter books. It's a narrative-adventure filled with simple puzzles and addictive gameplay as you shape the stories of fiction and reality through the books you enter. It looks amazing, and it's available now. Stay tuned to Windows Central, as I plan to check this game out in the near future.

Fall of Porcupine

Genre: Narrative-adventure

Narrative-adventure Release date: Available now

Available now Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: No

Fall of Porcupine is another emotional narrative-adventure game with gorgeous stylized visuals and a loveable cast of animal-like characters. You play Finley, a new doctor in the town of Porcupine, realizing the struggles of the medical profession and the burdens that people take on themselves to care for others. It's available now, and I've already added it to my wishlist to play in the future.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Genre: Narrative-adventure

Narrative-adventure Release date: Available now

Available now Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PS5, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PS5, & Switch Game Pass: No

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is gorgeous, blending art styles from across genres, but it also tells a powerful story of humanity. You play Polly, a clairvoyant with the power to see the future. The world is in danger, and it's up to you to help guide its fate with the help of the physical incarnations of humanity's aspirations, Glory, Bliss, Power, Chaos, Bond, and Truth. Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is available now, and you better believe I'll be playing it and sharing my thoughts here on Windows Central soon.

The Wandering Village

Genre: City builder

City builder Release date: Available now (PC) / July 20, 2023 (Xbox)

Available now (PC) / July 20, 2023 (Xbox) Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows PC

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows PC Game Pass: Yes (Xbox)

The Wandering Village is actually already available on Windows PC in early access, and Windows Central reviewed it. It doesn't take long to see how special this game is, with its hand-painted world and unique gameplay of designing and building a city atop the massive Onbu. I've been interested in The Wandering Village for a long time, and I can't wait to play it on Xbox alongside all the improvements and features it has gained in early access.

Sea of Stars

Genre: Turn-based RPG

Turn-based RPG Release date: Aug. 29, 2023

Aug. 29, 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: Yes (Xbox & PC)

Turn-based RPGs dominated gaming in the 1990s, but a lot has changed since then. Still, the oft-forgotten sub-genre of RPGs still attracts a ton of passionate players, and one of the most exciting entries in the space in years is Sea of Stars. This game aims to evolve the genre when it comes to turn-based combat, storytelling, and worldbuilding, and it's coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Under the Waves

Genre: Narrative-adventure

Narrative-adventure Release date: Aug. 29, 2023

Aug. 29, 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, & PS4

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, & PS4 Game Pass: No

Under the Waves definitely isn't for those with thalassophobia, as it'll take you straight into the deepest parts of the ocean. It's also a powerful journey of self-discovery as Stan struggles with a recent, overwhelming loss in his life and retreats to the comforting isolation of the ocean. Under the Waves promises to be beautiful and emotional when it arrives later this year.

Paleo Pines

Genre: Farming / life sim

Farming / life sim Release date: Sept. 26, 2023

Sept. 26, 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: No

Paleo Pines is an adorable, cozy life sim that imagines a world in which humans and dinosaurs peacefully coexist. You'll embark on an epic quest to discover the fate of the Parasaurolophus (of which your trusty friend is a member), but on the way, you'll farm, craft, and build a life alongside your fellow townsfolk. Paleo Pines is coming to Xbox later this year, and I feel more relaxed just thinking about it.

Mineko's Night Market

Genre: Casual RPG

Casual RPG Release date: Sept. 26, 2023 (PC & Switch) / Oct. 26, 2023 (Xbox & PlayStation)

Sept. 26, 2023 (PC & Switch) / Oct. 26, 2023 (Xbox & PlayStation) Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: Yes (Xbox & PC)

Mineko's Night Market is yet another indie game with an instantly captivating art style, this time with a world and story heavily inspired by Japanese culture and tradition. Explore this vibrant world, complete quests, help restore your town, and pet lots of cats in Mineko's Night Market, coming to Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass later this year.

Jusant

Genre: Puzzle-adventure

Puzzle-adventure Release date: Fall 2023

Fall 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, & PS5

Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, & PS5 Game Pass: Yes (Xbox & PC)

Jusant challenges you to climb to the top of an impossibly tall tower of mountain and rock embedded with the remains of a long-gone civilization. It's an explorative adventure that aims to be relaxing and challenging in equal measures, a meditative journey filled with secrets. Jusant is a new IP from DON'T NOD, and it's coming to Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass later this year.

Sonic Superstars

Genre: 2D platformer

2D platformer Release date: Fall 2023

Fall 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: No

Sonic Superstars is the first properly 2D Sonic game since the release of Sonic Mania in 2017, and it looks to be a very exciting addition to the long-running franchise. No, this isn't really an indie game, but its smaller scope and gameplay will inevitably see it overshadowed by larger "AAA" releases. With beautiful visuals, up to 4-player co-op, and a reimagining of Sonic's classic high-speed gameplay, Sonic Superstars looks like the perfect return to form for everyone's favorite blue hedgehog.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Genre: Action-RPG

Action-RPG Release date: Late 2023

Late 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, & PS5

Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, & PS5 Game Pass: No

I'm noticing a trend with DON'T NOD dominating both this list and my backlog, as Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is yet another shining gem from one of my favorite developers. This is an action-RPG with gorgeous graphics and varied ghost-hunting combat, but I'm looking forward to the story of two fated lovers separated by death, the choices that will influence the world and its characters, and the lore that will make New Eden come to life.

While the Iron's Hot

Genre: Puzzle-adventure

Puzzle-adventure Release date: Q4 2023

Q4 2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: No

While the Iron's Hot immediately piqued my interest when I saw its trailer. I don't know what it is, but something about being a blacksmith in a video game instantly excites me. In this charming indie game, you're an experienced blacksmith working to become a master, and you do so by forging everything metal under the sun, exploring the world and solving puzzles, meeting fellow artisans, and rebuilding a dilapidated blacksmith's village. Coming later this year to Xbox, Windows PC, and other platforms.

Botany Manor

Genre: Puzzle-exploration

Puzzle-exploration Release date: 2023

2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Switch Game Pass: No

Botany Manor doesn't seem like much at first glance, but it doesn't take long to realize there's something special here. Play as Arabella Greene, and explore a historic mansion filled with puzzles, secrets, and history. Abandoned plants and seeds are scattered throughout the manor, and it's up to you to find them, research their needs, and nourish the seeds to their full plant-y glory in the optimal environment. Botany Manor scratches an itch I didn't know I had, and it's coming to Xbox and Windows PC later this year.

COCOON

Genre: Puzzle-adventure

Puzzle-adventure Release date: 2023

2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, PS4, & Switch Game Pass: Yes (Xbox, PC, & cloud)

I have been keeping a very close eye on COCOON since its initial announcement, and it's one of the most exciting games on this list. Immediately, it's obvious this game is dripping with gorgeous visuals and incredible worldbuilding art design, but the peeks at gameplay show you navigating between worlds within worlds, solving complex puzzles, and an ancient alien civilization... COCOON can't come soon enough. Oh, and it's also coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Wizard with a Gun

Genre: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Release date: 2023

2023 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, & PS5

Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, & PS5 Game Pass: No

This land is dangerous, and you'll need to employ every trick and skill at your disposal in order to survive. You'll also need to grow stronger as you explore this mysterious world, with a ton of options to craft, gain new abilities, and customize your character. Wizard with a Gun looks like condensed video game addiction, and it's coming later this year to Xbox and Windows PC with single-player and 2-play co-op.

Another Crab's Treasure

Genre: Soulslike

Soulslike Release date: Early 2024

Early 2024 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Switch Game Pass: Yes (Xbox)

Another Crab's Treasure is what happens when you say "Yes" before you've even heard the idea, and I'm glad it happened. At first glance, it's a vibrant underwater world populated by a very silly crab utilizing absolutely anything and everything as its weapon and shell, but this game is actually inspired by FromSoftware's "Soulsborne" genre of video games with its combat and epic boss battles. Yeah, you heard me. Oh, and it's coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

STILL WAKES THE DEEP

Genre: Narrative-horror

Narrative-horror Release date: Early 2024

Early 2024 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, & PS5

Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, & PS5 Game Pass: Yes (Xbox)

I love a good horror game, and STILL WAKES THE DEEP has all the ingredients to be an excellent spooky adventure. A classic first-person narrative-horror, STILL WAKES THE DEEP sees you explore an off-shore oil rig as a worker, cut off from the outside world and abandoned in the oil rig now called home by a new, terrifying entity. You have to explore the oil rig, attempt to save your fellow workers, and do everything you can to survive and somehow make it home alive. Coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass next year.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Genre: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC

Xbox Series X|S & Windows PC Game Pass: Yes (Xbox)

I don't have to say too much about Dungeons of Hinterberg because my colleague already previewed it following the Xbox Games Showcase (seriously, you should read it). It's a quirky action-adventure game with vivid pastel shades dominating its unique world. You'll split your time between battling monsters in dungeons and exploring an idyllic mountainside village filled with interesting people. It looks great, and it's coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass next year.

Hauntii

Genre: Twin-stick adventure

Twin-stick adventure Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, & PS4

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PS5, & PS4 Game Pass: No

Genuinely, the moment I realized I was writing about Hauntii, I went and rewatched its reveal trailer... Again. I can't help it; this game is gorgeous. I know I've said that about a lot of other games on this list, but Hauntii genuinely has some of the most stunning art design and visuals I've seen in a long while, and it's pairing that with classic twin-stick shooting, unique puzzles, and what looks to be a heartwrenching narrative of separated lovers. I need this game. Fortunately, it's coming to Xbox next year.

Little Kitty, Big City

Genre: Adventure

Adventure Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Switch Game Pass: Yes (Xbox & PC)

I can't get Hauntii out of my head, so let's move on to something less emotionally devastating and more ~awww~. Little Kitty, Big City is exactly what it sounds like. You're a smol kitty, and you live in an awfully big city. Explore, meet new friends, cause mayhem, be cute, wear hats, and otherwise just be a cat in this adorable adventure about a cat trying to find their way back home. Little Kitty, Big City is also coming to Xbox Cat Game Pass when it launches in 2024.

Magical Delicacy

Genre: Platformer

Platformer Release date: 2024

2024 Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows PC

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Windows PC Game Pass: Yes (Xbox & PC)

Magical Delicacy ticks a lot of boxes for me. It's a 2D pixel art platformer, it's filled with cute characters, there's lots of exploring to do and secrets to discover, and you get to play as a novice witch and craft magical food and treats for all the townsfolk. I'm all for being a witch, so I can't wait to play Magical Delicacy when it launches on Xbox, Windows PC, and Xbox and PC Game Pass next year.

Neon White

Genre: First-person shooter

First-person shooter Release date: Available now (PC & Switch), unknown release date (Xbox)

Available now (PC & Switch), unknown release date (Xbox) Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Switch

Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, & Switch Game Pass: Yes (Xbox)

Neon White's slick, immensely addictive, fast-paced first-person shooting gameplay is undoubtedly absorbed hundreds of hours of players' time on Windows PC and Switch, but now it's our turn. Neon White is officially heading to Xbox (and Xbox Game Pass) at some point in the future, and it's bringing its lustrous aesthetics and a lithe blend of frenetic combat and skillful platforming. I'm definitely looking forward to losing a lot of time to this game on Xbox.

13 more games not coming to Xbox

Citizen Sleeper's words will bleed into your brain, urging you to feel every emotion under the sun as you explore the living, breathing Eye and meet its people. (Image credit: Fellow Traveller | Xbox)

There are a lot of epic indie games heading to Xbox in the next few years, but there are also plenty that are, at least for now, skipping the Xbox ecosystem. Here are 13 indie games that I'd love to play on Xbox, and I sincerely hope they do come to Xbox consoles eventually. This is extra true for Citizen Sleeper 2, as Citizen Sleeper is genuinely one of my favorite games I've played in months. Seriously, please bring Citizen Sleeper 2 to Xbox; I will buy it three times.

Of course, basically all of these games are also coming to Windows PC, the best place to play most smaller indie games. Those of you with a gaming rig are set, while Xbox console players may have to wait a while longer to play some of these upcoming indies.

Bleak Sword DX (PC & Switch) — Available now

(PC & Switch) — Available now Smushi Come Home (PC & Switch) — Available now

(PC & Switch) — Available now Viewfinder (PC & PS5) — July 18, 2023

(PC & PS5) — July 18, 2023 The Palace on the Hill (PC) — Aug. 2023

(PC) — Aug. 2023 Eternights (PC & PlayStation) — Sept. 21, 2023

(PC & PlayStation) — Sept. 21, 2023 The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood (PC & Switch) — 2023

(PC & Switch) — 2023 Saltsea Chronicles (PC, PlayStation, & Switch) — 2023

(PC, PlayStation, & Switch) — 2023 Everdeep Aurora (PC & Switch) — 2024

(PC & Switch) — 2024 Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (PC) — Unknown release date

(PC) — Unknown release date Grimoire Groves (PC) — Unknown release date

(PC) — Unknown release date A Highland Song (PC & Switch) — Unknown release date

(PC & Switch) — Unknown release date Kibu (PC) — Unknown release date

(PC) — Unknown release date Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland (PC & Switch) — Unknown release date

There are a lot of exciting games in this article, but for every game I mentioned, there are ten more already announced. The video games industry is bustling with new talent and exciting projects, and there are too many upcoming Xbox games to keep track of. Windows Central is here to help, though, as we're tuned into the Xbox and Windows PC gaming ecosystems to cover as many of the latest and greatest games as we can. I just wish I didn't have to sleep; that way, I'd have more time to play games.

If you're specifically looking for more games to play through Xbox Game Pass, keep an eye on our list of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles, which already includes the 20 Xbox Game Pass announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase and the 10 additional Xbox Game Pass titles from the extended show.