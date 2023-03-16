Retro-inspired RPG, Sea of Stars coming soon to Xbox Series X|S and PC

What you need to know

Sea of Stars is an upcoming, turn-based RPG that pays homage to classic RPGs from the 1990s.

It is being developed and published by Sabotage Studio, whose previous title was the Ninja Gaiden-inspired sidescroller title, The Messenger.

Sea of Stars is set to release on Aug. 29, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Sea of Stars is an RPG featuring detailed pixel-art graphics and turn-based combat evocative of iconic RPGs from the 1990s such as Final Fantasy VI, Chrono Trigger, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, and more. The story tells the tale of the Children of the Solstice — a pair of young heroes on a quest to save the world from being destroyed by an evil alchemist called The Fleshmancer and his army of monstrous creations.

This game promises to take players on a magical journey where the player can explore every nook and cranny of the game's world using a platformer-style navigation system. Battle challenging enemies in an intricate turn-based combat system which lets us the player trigger context-sensitive actions to block incoming or perform combo attacks with party members. And engage in a gripping narrative filled with intriguing characters, heart-pumping action, and heartfelt moments.

