Retro-inspired RPG, Sea of Stars coming soon to Xbox Series X|S and PC
Embark on a nostalgic adventure inspired by classic RPGs from the 1990s.
What you need to know
- Sea of Stars is an upcoming, turn-based RPG that pays homage to classic RPGs from the 1990s.
- It is being developed and published by Sabotage Studio, whose previous title was the Ninja Gaiden-inspired sidescroller title, The Messenger.
- Sea of Stars is set to release on Aug. 29, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
On Mar. 15, 2023, indie developer/publisher, Sabotage Studio announced that their latest project, Sea of Stars will be launching soon on Xbox consoles alongside PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year on Aug. 29, 2023.
Sea of Stars is an RPG featuring detailed pixel-art graphics and turn-based combat evocative of iconic RPGs from the 1990s such as Final Fantasy VI, Chrono Trigger, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, and more. The story tells the tale of the Children of the Solstice — a pair of young heroes on a quest to save the world from being destroyed by an evil alchemist called The Fleshmancer and his army of monstrous creations.
This game promises to take players on a magical journey where the player can explore every nook and cranny of the game's world using a platformer-style navigation system. Battle challenging enemies in an intricate turn-based combat system which lets us the player trigger context-sensitive actions to block incoming or perform combo attacks with party members. And engage in a gripping narrative filled with intriguing characters, heart-pumping action, and heartfelt moments.
Sea of Stars is scheduled to release on Aug. 29, 2023, for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
