Bethesda's Starfield reaches 10 million players across Xbox and Windows PC
Bethesda's biggest launch ever continues to grow.
What you need to know
- Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield launched into early access on Sep. 1, 2023 for Xbox and PC, with the standard edition arriving on September 6.
- On September 7, Bethesda shared that Starfield crossed 6 million players, becoming Bethesda's biggest launch ever.
- A couple of weeks later, Bethesda revealed that Starfield has crossed 10 million players since launch.
A lot of things leaked today, but the player count for Bethesda's latest game wasn't one of them.
Bethesda shared on Tuesday that Starfield crossed 10 million players, continuing its reach as the largest Bethesda Game Studios launch ever. This is up a few million from the previous milestone, where Bethesda shared that Starfield reached 6 million players on Sep. 7, 2023.
Starfield is available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass, and is the first title released by Bethesda Game Studios as an Xbox first-party game.
Analysis: A great game keeps on going
Starfield's continued success is great to see, and I'm curious how many more player milestones we'll get before the year is up. Personally, I think 15 million before the end of the year is an absolute lock, and 20 million is achievable.
Bethesda Game Studios previously outlined a number of features the team is going to add through future updates, including DLSS support, FOV options, and more. I hope not too much time passes before we find out when to expect these and other features or accessibility options.
We do know that the Starfield Creation Kit is coming early in 2024, which means I'm on the clock to upgrade my PC so I can really play around with that.
Starfield Premium Edition
The Premium Edition of Starfield includes bonuses alongside the main game, and you're guaranteed access to the first story expansion when it arrives. You also get a couple of unique skins, as well as a digital artbook and soundtrack.
Buy at: Amazon | Best Buy | Steam (GMG)
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.
January 7 is a better one. 😎
As time goes by, word of mouth will put the lie to the review bombers and biased reviews. Neither of which will be more than a speed bump by XMAS. After all, BOX ALL ACCESS is still a thing, right?
SKYRIM meets MASS EFFECT 1. How is that going to stop before 60M?
(It even has the elevators and PSA's!) 😇
They just need to put the CREATION KIT on the Cloud so console players can enjoy the time sink that are mods.