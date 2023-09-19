Bethesda's Starfield reaches 10 million players across Xbox and Windows PC

What you need to know

Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield launched into early access on Sep. 1, 2023 for Xbox and PC, with the standard edition arriving on September 6.

On September 7, Bethesda shared that Starfield crossed 6 million players, becoming Bethesda's biggest launch ever.

A couple of weeks later, Bethesda revealed that Starfield has crossed 10 million players since launch.

A lot of things leaked today, but the player count for Bethesda's latest game wasn't one of them.

Bethesda shared on Tuesday that Starfield crossed 10 million players, continuing its reach as the largest Bethesda Game Studios launch ever. This is up a few million from the previous milestone, where Bethesda shared that Starfield reached 6 million players on Sep. 7, 2023.

Starfield is available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass, and is the first title released by Bethesda Game Studios as an Xbox first-party game.

Analysis: A great game keeps on going

Starfield's continued success is great to see, and I'm curious how many more player milestones we'll get before the year is up. Personally, I think 15 million before the end of the year is an absolute lock, and 20 million is achievable.

Bethesda Game Studios previously outlined a number of features the team is going to add through future updates, including DLSS support, FOV options, and more. I hope not too much time passes before we find out when to expect these and other features or accessibility options.

We do know that the Starfield Creation Kit is coming early in 2024, which means I'm on the clock to upgrade my PC so I can really play around with that.