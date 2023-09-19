Bethesda's Starfield reaches 10 million players across Xbox and Windows PC

By Samuel Tolbert
published

Bethesda's biggest launch ever continues to grow.

Starfield green hue planet
(Image credit: Windows Central)

What you need to know

  • Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield launched into early access on Sep. 1, 2023 for Xbox and PC, with the standard edition arriving on September 6.
  • On September 7, Bethesda shared that Starfield crossed 6 million players, becoming Bethesda's biggest launch ever. 
  • A couple of weeks later, Bethesda revealed that Starfield has crossed 10 million players since launch.

A lot of things leaked today, but the player count for Bethesda's latest game wasn't one of them. 

Bethesda shared on Tuesday that Starfield crossed 10 million players, continuing its reach as the largest Bethesda Game Studios launch ever. This is up a few million from the previous milestone, where Bethesda shared that Starfield reached 6 million players on Sep. 7, 2023. 

Starfield is available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass, and is the first title released by Bethesda Game Studios as an Xbox first-party game. 

Analysis: A great game keeps on going

Starfield guides

Starfield key art 2023

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Space and ship combat explained
Where to buy ship repair parts
How to rename ships
How to trade with ships
Starfield voice actors
List of all Traits in Starfield

Starfield's continued success is great to see, and I'm curious how many more player milestones we'll get before the year is up. Personally, I think 15 million before the end of the year is an absolute lock, and 20 million is achievable. 

Bethesda Game Studios previously outlined a number of features the team is going to add through future updates, including DLSS support, FOV options, and more. I hope not too much time passes before we find out when to expect these and other features or accessibility options. 

We do know that the Starfield Creation Kit is coming early in 2024, which means I'm on the clock to upgrade my PC so I can really play around with that. 

Buy at: Amazon

Starfield Premium Edition

The Premium Edition of Starfield includes bonuses alongside the main game, and you're guaranteed access to the first story expansion when it arrives. You also get a couple of unique skins, as well as a digital artbook and soundtrack.

Buy at: Amazon | Best Buy | Steam (GMG)

View Deal
Samuel Tolbert
Samuel Tolbert
Freelance Writer

Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • fjtorres5591
    20M by New Years is a good bet.
    January 7 is a better one. 😎

    As time goes by, word of mouth will put the lie to the review bombers and biased reviews. Neither of which will be more than a speed bump by XMAS. After all, BOX ALL ACCESS is still a thing, right?

    SKYRIM meets MASS EFFECT 1. How is that going to stop before 60M?
    (It even has the elevators and PSA's!) 😇

    They just need to put the CREATION KIT on the Cloud so console players can enjoy the time sink that are mods.
    Reply