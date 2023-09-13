Bethesda confirms Starfield DLSS support, FOV slider, and more coming in updates
The Starfield Creation Kit is coming in 2024.
What you need to know
- Starfield is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, as well as Xbox Game Pass.
- Bethesda Game Studios shared a list of features that are planned to be added in updates.
- These updates will include DLSS support on PC, as well as an FOV slider, an option to directly eat food, and more.
Bethesda Game Studios' science-fiction RPG is getting even bigger.
The developer shared on Wednesday that the team is listening to community feedback on Starfield, outlining a list of features the studio will be adding through future updates. Here's the full list of planned additions:
- Brightness and Contrast controls
- HDR Calibration Menu
- FOV Slider
- Nvidia DLSS Support (PC)
- 32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support (PC)
- Eat button for food
Bethesda notes that there are other features that may not be added immediately, like city maps, that the team is interested in adding at some point. There's also a small update available today with the following improvements:
- Xbox Series X|S: Improved stability related to installations. Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.
- All That Money Can Buy: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.
- Into the Unknown: Fixed an issue that could prevent the quest from appearing after the game is completed.
- Shadows in Neon: Fixed an issue where player activity could result in a quest blocker.
Bethesda Game Studios also confirmed that the Starfield Creation Kit modding tools are planned to be released at some point early in 2024, whereupon mods will function across PC and Xbox like with Fallout 4 and Skyrim.
In addition to these updates, Bethesda is working on a current-generation update for Fallout 4 which is planned to be launched in 2023, but there's no exact release date right now.
Analysis: A great game getting better
Starfield is off to an excellent start, being Bethesda's biggest game launch ever with over 6 million players as of Sep. 7, 2023. With that kind of initial success, it's critical that the studio stay responsive to feedback with updates, and that looks like it'll be the case.
Personally, I'm most excited for the Creation Kit launch next year. I recently started learning how to use Creation Kit, and while it's early days I'm surprised at how intuitive I've found the layout, so I'm looking forward to seeing what people can build.
I also want to note that while an FOV slider is a good start, I hope to see more accessibility options added to Starfield as these updates go on.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.