Preorders for Party Animals are now live with 3 closed betas planned before September release

What you need to know

Developed by Recreate Games and published by Source Technology, Party Animals is a realistic physics brawler set in a hypercute world of animals,

Party Animals will be released on PC and Xbox, as well as Xbox Game Pass, on September 20 .

. Preorders are live now and there are 2 editions to choose from: Standard and Deluxe.

3 separate closed beta dates have been announced to take place before launch.

Physics based brawlers are incredibly popular, but how do you stand out in a sea of Human Fall Flats and Gang Beasts? With adorable animals, of course. Party Animals, developed by Recreate Games and published by Source Technology, cranked up the cuteness of physics brawlers with their upcoming title, Party Animals. The chaotically cute battler was originally shown off during the digital not-E3 event in 2022 with an expectation that it would launch that year, however the team had to announce that it was delayed until early 2023.

Party Animals again showed up on the not-E3 Xbox stage earlier this summer, due in part to being a limited time exclusive. During Gamescom 2023 we got yet another look at the multiplayer mayhem, and an announcement with an actual release date: September 20, 2023.

Wrestle, punch, pull and throw your friends across 20 different maps with more than a hundred ways to interact, including plungers, brooms and anything else within arm's reach.

There are 30 different animals for players to choose from, and in developer interviews during Gamescom it was revealed that there were more than 200 combinations for character customizations options. Players who preorder can expand that with Party Animals' preorder bonuses. All players who preorder the Standard Edition of Party Animals for $20 will receive the digital game, as well as the following preorder bonuses:

Exclusive Royal Nemo Outfit

Exclusive Royal Nemo Avatar

240 Nemo Bucks

(Image credit: Recreate Games)

Preordering the Deluxe edition for $30 will get you the preorder bonuses and the following:

Digital Game

1300 Nemo Bucks

Exclusive Bathrobe Harry Outfit, Avatar, and Frame

Exclusive Bathrobe Coco Outfit, Avatar, and Frame

Exclusive Bathrobe Garfat Outfit, Avatar, and Frame

Exclusive Golden Nemo Skin and Avatar

Exclusive Golden Macchiato Skin and Avatar

Exclusive Golden Coco Skin and Avatar

In addition to announcing preorder bonuses, Recreate Games also announced a series of closed beta weekends to test the servers for Party Animals before its official launch into Xbox Game Pass. Players who want to test the servers during these betas will need to sign up for a beta invite via Steam or through the Xbox Insider Hub app. Spots are limited, and preordering does not guarantee beta access. The closed betas are currently scheduled for the following dates and times:

September 1st at 8:00am to September 3rd at 8:00am

September 8th at 8:00am to September 10th at 8:00am

September 15th at 8:00am to September 19th at 11:59pm

These dates are not finalized, however, and there is the potential for them change closer to launch. Party Animals will launch Day One into Xbox Game Pass, is a timed exclusive for Xbox and will launch on PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam, as well. Xbox and Recreate Games have also partnered to giveaway 2 custom Party Animals Xbox Series S consoles and controllers.