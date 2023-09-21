Octopath Traveler 2 comes to Xbox in early 2024

What you need to know

Octopath Traveler 2 released in February 2024 across PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The story follows eight companions drawn together

During the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2023, Square Enix revealed that Octopath Traveler is coming to Xbox at some point early in 2024.

Xbox players can look forward to another acclaimed JRPG coming to the platform.

During the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2023 livestream, an update from Square Enix revealed that the publisher is working on bringing Octopath Traveler 2 to Xbox and Windows Store in early 2024. Octopath Traveler first arrived back in February 2023, where it launched across PlayStation 5 and 4, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam.

Octopath Traveler 2 follows eight companions who are drawn together in a world of technological advancement and innovation. Eight of the eight have different stories and dark secrets to contend with, meaning players have to manage fighting across a variety of scenarios.



Octopath Traveler 2 received strong reviews, with praise for the HD-2D graphics presentation and turn-based combat, while the game reached over a million copies sold in June 2023.

Like the first game, Octopath Traveler 2 is an "HD-2D" game, with retro-styled character sprites placed in meticulously detailed worlds. The original Octopath Traveler began as a Nintendo Switch exclusive when it launched in 2018, before being ported over to Steam, Xbox consoles, and the now-defunct Stadia in the following years. To date, it's sold over 3 million copies across all platforms.

Analysis: JRPG fans everywhere shouldn't miss this

I absolutely love the HD-2D look, with Triangle Strategy being one of my favorite games of 2022, so I'm excited that this is coming to Xbox. I haven't been able to play Octopath Traveler 2 yet due to how packed 2023 has been, but I'll definitely try and check it out once the Xbox version arrives.