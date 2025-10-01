Grounded 2 'Hairy and Scary' update brings the awaited Tarantula boss to the Xbox survival game — as well as limited-time Halloween treats

A Tarantula boss, special armor, limited-time Halloween candy, and more await in Grounded 2 thanks to the Hairy and Scary update.

Grounded 2 Tarantula hero image
AXL is here. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

It's finally time to take on the biggest spider yet in Grounded 2, with Obsidian Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios' early access survival title getting a new update on Tuesday.

Dubbed the "Hairy and Scary Update," this drop brings the previously-revealed AXL to the game. As a Tarantula, this boss absolutely towers over the shrunken teens, and it won't be easy to bring down.

Defeat AXL, and you'll be able to craft this new armor. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Outside of AXL, this update also introduces Praying Mantis armor, as well as the BUILD.M grid system, which is designed to make construction a bit easier. It also brings the previously-promised Japanese and Brazilian Portuguese localizations, expanding the language options that players can use when playing Grounded 2.

Finally, there's also a limited-time addition, with candy corn now able to be found throughout the game world. It's a Halloween-specific treat however, and will go away after October ends, so if you want to find and eat some, you'll need to play this month.

This update is live now on all platforms, so you can download it, hop in and start preparing to fight AXL. You can find the full list of patch notes below, which include a whole host of bug fixes:

Grounded 2 is currently available in early access on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC (Steam and Xbox PC). It's also included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

