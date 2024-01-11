Halo TV series Season 2 gets a second trailer teasing the fall of Reach

What you need to know

Paramount+ shared a new trailer for Halo The Series Season 2 on Thursday.

This trailer shows plenty of action and somber moments, heavily implying it'll center around the fall of Reach.

Halo The Series Season 2 premieres on Feb. 8, 2024, exclusively on Paramount+.

Halo is returning to TV, and it looks like this season will cover one of the most iconic moments in the franchise.

Paramount+ shared a new trailer for Halo The Series Season 2 on Thursday, giving viewers a new look at what's ahead. With plenty of action and a fair bit of somber devastation, it certainly seems like this season is adapting the fall of Reach, one of the most biggest moments from the books and games. You can take a look at the trailer below:

While the Covenant invasion and glassing of Reach is covered in Halo: Reach, things will probably play out a bit differently here, as the Halo TV Series is set in the "Silver" Timeline, an alternate version of the series where some characters are different, such as Master Chief's team of Spartans.

If you haven't seen it yet, be sure to check out the first teaser trailer for Halo The Series Season 2, which focused on the grim, long war between humanity and the Covenant.

Halo The Series Season 2 consists of eight episodes, and is slated to premiere on Feb. 8, 2024, exclusively on Paramount+.

A big year of Xbox franchises on TV

Halo The Series isn't the only Xbox property on TV in 2024. The Fallout show is premiering in April, with Bethesda Game Studios teaming up with Amazon Prime Video to craft a new story set in the post-apocalyptic West Coast. The first trailer for the Fallout show had a ton of gore and mutated creatures, while also showing the depravity of the Vaults and the imposing Brotherhood of Steel.

Other projects in film and TV are also in the works, with a Minecraft movie highly rumored to be starring Jack Black on the way in 2025. Netflix is also working with The Coalition on a Gears of War movie and animated show, though little is known about these projects and we don't have an estimated release window.

Analysis: Cautiously optimistic

I enjoyed the first season of Halo The Series more than some others, even grabbing the 4K disc version of Halo The Series Season 1, but everything we've seen from this second season so far looks to be a significant improvement. Reach falling to the Covenant is a huge deal, so if they can get this right, it'll be well worth watching.



I'm also curious if we're getting other characters introduced earlier than in the game timeline. Maybe we could get a look at the future Arbiter before this season ends? I'm hopeful!