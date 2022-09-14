ID@Xbox Fall Showcase 2022: Xbox indie game announcements, trailers, and everything you missed

The Xbox ecosystem is a great place to explore a practically endless variety of excellent and creative indie titles, and many of those games are able to happen thanks to the ID@Xbox program at Xbox. In addition to working with developers and providing valuable game-development resources, ID@Xbox also hosts showcases during which developers can show off their upcoming projects.

The ID@Xbox Fall Showcase 2022 returned on Sept. 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT / Noon CT with a fresh batch of highly anticipated indie games, with many gunning for the competitive and bustling list of the greatest Xbox games currently available. Already announced games and imminent releases are here as expected, but the latest ID@Xbox event also featured some surprises.

It can be difficult to keep track of the deluge of neverending announcements in the video game industry, so we compiled a list of every announcement, trailer, and game from the ID@Xbox Fall Showcase 2022. The games on this list can head to any platform in the Xbox ecosystem, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and even mobile devices through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

ID@Xbox Fall Showcase 2022: Every game announcement & trailer

The ID@Xbox Fall Showcase 2022 featured over 90 minutes of footage, trailers, interviews, and announcements for a diverse array of upcoming indie games heading to Xbox. Here's everything that was shown during the event.

Xbox and PC Game Pass additions

(Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

Xbox and PC Game Pass rest at the core of Microsoft's gaming efforts, granting access to hundreds of high-quality games across the entire Xbox ecosystem. Every Xbox event is expected to prominently feature Game Pass announcements, and the ID@Xbox Fall Showcase 2022 was no different. Some of the featured games may even earn a place among the best Xbox Game Pass titles. Here's every game we noticed that was announced for Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Amazing Cultivation Simulator (PC) — Sept. 14, 2022

You Suck at Parking (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming) — Sept. 14, 2022

Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Sept. 15, 2022

Moonscars (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, & Xbox Cloud Gaming) — Sept. 27, 2022

Valheim (PC) — Sept. 29, 2022

Eville (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC) — Oct. 11, 2022

The Big Con (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — 2022

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series — The Final Season (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — 2022

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — 2022

Valheim (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming) — Spring 2023

Born of Bread (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC) — 2023

Homestead Arcana (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC) — 2023

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC) — 2023

Eville

Eville is a multiplayer social deducation game inspired by titles like Among Us, in which 12 players must work together to discover and survive against the brutal murderers hiding among them. Eville is chaotic, and it's heading to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox and PC Game Pass on Oct. 11, 2022.

Homestead Arcana

Homestead Arcana is another "slice of life" simulator that allows players to roleplay as a farming, spell crafting, pioneering, and charming witch striving to heal a corrupted world. This relaxing exploration and farming sim is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox and PC Game Pass at some point in 2023.

Skybound Games

Skybound Games showcased four of its published titles that are heading to Xbox or PC Game Pass in the future, including Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series — The Final Season, The Big Con, and Homestead Arcana.

Call of the Wild: The Angler

Call of the Wild: The Angler is a gorgeous fishing simulator perfect for any player eager to master the art of fishing. Call of the Wild: The Angler released on PC on Aug. 31, 2022, and is now available.

Born of Bread

Born of Bread is an adorable RPG adventure game following the journey of a flour golem across a varied and quirky world, complete with turn-based combat and a diverse cast of characters. Born of Bread is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox and PC Game Pass at some point in 2023.

Spiderheck

Spiderheck is a visually stunning, chaotic co-op party game that pits players against each other as wacky, colorful, and hard-to-control spider soldiers. Spiderheck releases on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on Sept. 22, 2022.

Song of Iron 2

The acclaimed side-scrolling Viking adventure Song of Iron is getting a sequel, which was announced during the ID@Xbox Fall Showcase. Song of Iron 2 will continue the story of the original with all-new environments, enemies, and more. Song of Iron 2 will come to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC in 2023.

Shoulders of Giants

Shoulders of Giants is a procedurally generated adventure game in which players control the alien and robot duo Froggy and Germ. Players must work alone or with friends to reverse the corruption of the world in a variety of missions. Shoulders of Giants releases on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One later this year.

Metal: Hellsinger

Metal: Hellsinger is an epic rhythm-based first-person shooter that combines DOOM-esque gameplay with a legendary metal soundtrack. Metal: Hellsinger comes to Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox and PC Game Pass on Sept. 15, 2022.

Moonscars

Moonscars is a brutal, unforgiving 2D adventure game that challenges players to overcome death to succeed. Moonscars is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Xbox and PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming on Sept. 27, 2022.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

Another asymmetrical multiplayer horror experience, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed pits four players against a powerful ghost. Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed heads to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on Oct. 18, 2022.

You Suck at Parking

You Suck at Parking forgets all the rules of driving and racing and instead tasks players with parking in progressively more chaotic and difficult environments, complete the leaderboards, challenges, and online multiplayer. You Suck at Parking is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox and PC Game Pass as of today, Sept. 14, 2022.

Valheim

Valheim is a wildly acclaimed Viking survival title that has dominated on PC since its release, and is heading to PC Game Pass on Sept. 29, 2022. Valheim is also heading to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming in 2023.

Cities: Skylines — Plazas and Prominades DLC

Cities: Skylines is getting a brand-new DLC with Plazas and Prominades, which enables players to design and build a wide variety of pedestrian areas with a ton of options and props. The latest Cities: Skylines DLC is now available, with Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers grabbing a 10% discount.

Ynglet

Ynglet is a unique puzzle platformer that boasts of stunning art design and a dynamic and reactive soundtrack that responds to you as you play. Ynglet released on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on Aug. 10, 2022.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Turnip Boy is returning, this time in a partnership with the notorious Pickled Gang to rob a bank. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank and its unique sense of humor comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox and PC Game Pass in 2023.

Let's Cook Together 2

The sequel to the family-friendly Let's Cook Together was shown during the ID@Xbox Fall Showcase, with fresh cooking co-op heading to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Fall 2023.

Amazing Cultivation Simulator

Explore Chinese mythology in Amazing Cultivation Simulator, a strategy and management simulator tasking players with training and managing disciples, research magic and artifacts, battle against powerful enemies, and more. Amazing Cultivation Simulator is now available on PC and PC Game Pass as of today, Sept. 14, 2022.