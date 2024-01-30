Is Persona 3 Reload on Xbox Game Pass?

Is Persona 3 Reload coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, as confirmed during an interview with Atlus by Xbox Wire, Persona 3 Reload will be coming to Xbox Game Pass's library when it launches on February 2, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to download and play Persona 3 Reload on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

What other platforms will Persona 3 Reload be available on?

(Image credit: Atlus)

In addition to Xbox consoles, xCloud, and Windows PC, Persona 3 Reload will also come to PlayStation 5 and Steam on the same date as the release of the Xbox and Windows versions.

What is Persona 3 Reload?

For those not in the know, Persona 3 Reload is a highly anticipated remake of Persona 3, a cult-classic PlayStation 2 JRPG/Visual Novel hybrid that would lay the gameplay groundwork for some of Atlus' most popular JRPGs like Persona 4 and Persona 5.

The game is about a group of high-school students who have the power to summon physical manifestations of their inner selves called Personas. With this power, our heroes fight to protect humanity from disturbing monsters called Shadows and uncover the secrets behind a mysterious phenomenon, the Dark Hour.

I recently reviewed Persona 3 Reload and was blown away by how much it improved over the original while remaining faithful to the source material. The story and characters have been expanded with additional cutscenes and lore, the gameplay is faster-paced and features exciting new mechanics, and there's a ton of quality-of-improvements to make the game more inviting for newcomers while removing elements that held the original Persona 3 back.

If that sounds appealing to you as a fan of JRPGs or the original Persona 3, be sure to mark your calendars for February 2, 2024, as that's when one of the best Xbox titles of 2024 (thus far) will be released for home consoles, PC, and Game Pass.