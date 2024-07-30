Life is Strange: Double Exposure — Why we're particularly hyped for the return of this supernatural murder mystery

We thought that Max Caulfield’s story was over — been and gone, left to sit with the final, weighty decision we made at the end of the original Life is Strange way back in 2015. That was until June's Xbox Games Showcase 2024, where it was revealed that Max Caulfield’s story continues in the newly announced Life is Strange: Double Exposure! I, for one, cannot wait to experience Max in all her grown-up glory, and here’s why.

Disclaimer Be aware that this article contains spoilers for both Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm.

Why we're excited

Life is Strange: Double Exposure â€“ Announce Trailer (ESRB) - YouTube Watch On

During the June Xbox Games Showcase, Deck Nine and Square Enix surprised fans with the announcement of the latest in the Life is Strange franchise, Double Exposure. Players get a glimpse of what's to come, showcasing returning star Max having to solve or prevent her friend's murder.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure appears to be a direct sequel to Life is Strange and continues the story of Max Caulfield, a now-young woman with the ability to manipulate time. During the first game, this involved Max being able to rewind small increments of time, but it appears that in Double Exposure, Max's powers have grown, and she is now able to open and enter parallel timelines to prevent or change certain situations.

We did see a brief moment of this during the original Life is Strange, when we saw what would have become if Chloe's dad had never died that day, but not to the extent that it appears to be now.

This is a particularly exciting concept for LiS fans as it will (hopefully) allow players to explore the consequences and outcomes of their final choice regarding the first game, no matter their decision: Did you save Chloe or Arcadia Bay? It's okay; I saved Chloe, too.

The game's director, Jonathan Stauder, has since confirmed that Life is Strange: Double Exposure will pay tribute to both endings while also stating that neither ending is canon.

"There's no canon ending in our book to the first game," Strauder said. "Double Exposure will respect both endings in Max's thoughts, her journal, her SMS, her interactions with other characters. What she opts to reveal about her past to her new friends. It's all reflective of that final choice."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Narrative choices are more important than ever. (Image credit: Deck Nine // Square Enix)

Another thing that has players excited (myself included) is the speculation surrounding Rachel Amber’s character. Since the announcement trailer for Double Exposure was released, as well as the Extended Gameplay trailer, fans of the series have expressed their excitement that a woman who looks very similar to Rachel and sounds like her is seen in the trailer. Are we going to see an alternate universe where Rachel didn’t die? Or maybe she never died in the first place? Rachel appeared to be the only other person in the first LiS games with some ‘power,’ so perhaps that has something to do with it. Only time will tell.

Take a look at the Extended Gameplay trailer below:

Life is Strange: Double Exposure â€“ Official Extended Gameplay Reveal - YouTube Watch On

One thing that needs mentioning from taking a look at the Extended Gameplay trailer is just how good the game looks. This could be the most ambitious in the series yet, and we thought True Colors looked fantastic! Double Exposure seems to surpass that in every way possible: the details in both the characters and the environment are intricate, the night sky looks gorgeous, the atmosphere is immaculate — everything comes together perfectly.

From the brief look into the gameplay itself, it doesn't look like the formula has changed too much, which is good. It appears to follow the same suit as True Colors in that a little more exploration is offered to players, but we're still led to follow a direct path. Unlike True Colors, though, Life is Strange: Double Exposure has brought back the episodic playstyle, which I personally prefer. We still also get a choice-driven narrative, which should lead to alternate outcomes. I am beyond excited to see where those choices take us.

I think perhaps the thing I'm looking forward to most about Life is Strange: Double Exposure, though, is its soundtrack. Life is Strange games are renowned for having emotional and heavy-hitting songs that will leave you craving them for months afterward; I still listen to the original game's soundtrack to this day.

The Extended Gameplay trailer gives us a little snippet of what to expect in the game, and if the song present there is anything to go by, I am beyond excited. The song sets the scene perfectly, and I have since scoured the internet trying to figure out what it is — sadly to no avail.

What a beautiful Collector's Box (Image credit: Deck Nine // Square Enix)

Luckily for all of us Life is Strange fans, we don't have to wait too long for Double Exposure. The latest entry in this iconic franchise is arriving on Oct. 29, 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. You can preorder the physical edition for $49.99 at Best Buy (Xbox) right now. There's also a nice Collector's Box that comes with a 12” vinyl soundtrack, an art book, 4x double-sided art cards, and a pin badge. Be aware, though, that this edition does not include the game and requires a separate purchase. The Life is Strange: Double Exposure Collector’s Box can be preordered for $59.99 at Square Enix.

There is even a way to gain access to the game a full two weeks before its release, simply by preordering and pre-purchasing the game's Ultimate Edition on the digital store. That's right, if you purchase the top edition of the game, not only will it give you some extra DLC items such as 'exclusive cat content' and the 'spooky outfit pack,' but it will also allow you to play Chapters 1 and 2 in their entirety a whole two weeks prior to its October 29th release date.

Of course, there is a $30 price difference between this version and the standard release. You can preorder Life is Strange: Double Exposure Ultimate Edition for an already discounted $53.29 at CDKeys (Xbox & PC), though! That's almost as much as the standard edition. More worryingly, fans of the series who are unable to or don't want to purchase the Ultimate Edition risk having those two chapters spoiled in their entirety. 2 weeks is a long time for excited gamers to keep quiet.

Overall, I think a continuation of Max’s story is the last thing Life is Strange fans expected, and I can’t wait to learn more about Double Exposure. It’s a very exciting time for LiS fans. What are you most excited about?