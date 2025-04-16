Xbox's Phil Spencer hints that more games will be announced for this year soon.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer says he's happy with the Xbox first-party slate of games this year, but that more unannounced titles are on the way.

Speaking with Variety in an interview that took place shortly before A Minecraft Movie launched in theaters but was published Tuesday, Spencer touches on a wide variety of topics, from future Xbox film and TV adaptations like Fallout Season 2, to the reveal and upcoming launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

When asked what games he was most excited to see launch later this year, Phil Spencer had this to say:

"For us and the rest of this calendar year, I really feel great about the slate of games. We just had “Avowed” come out, and I have to go backwards and just say Obsidian continues to do a great job. We’ve obviously talked about “The Outer Worlds 2,” “South of Midnight,” “Doom.” There’s more stuff, some stuff that’s unannounced and I’m walking in my head to make sure I don’t leak anything."

What other Xbox games could be launching in 2025?

The Outer Worlds 2 is one of the Xbox games slated to launch in the second half of 2025. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

So, what unannounced games could Phil Spencer be referring to? Straight away, there's a few immediate candidates. The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered has leaked, and it seems we won't be waiting much longer to see it properly, as the game is rumored to be released as soon as next week.

Next up, it seems overwhelmingly likely that some sort of Call of Duty game will launch near the end of 2025. Rumors point to a sequel to 2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, though the game's exact scale isn't known, and it may even function as something of an expansion for last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Less certain but still worth mentioning are the longstanding rumors of a Gears of War remaster collection. It would certainly make sense to me to put such a remaster if The Coalition and Xbox Game Studios are planning to launch Gears of War: E-Day next year.

With the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 set for June alongside a Direct focused on The Outer Worlds 2, it's clear to me that Obsidian Entertainment's science-fiction RPG is the main focus for Xbox Game Studios in the second half of the year, but a remaster collection wouldn't overshadow that effort.

No matter what, I'm excited to learn more when we hit June.