Microsoft reveals Mineral Camo Special Edition Xbox Series X|S controller, available for purchase now
Another option for adding some color to your controller lineup.
What you need to know
- Microsoft announced a new Xbox Series X|S controller titled the Mineral Camo Special Edition.
- This controller is available at $70, and is available for purchase right now.
- There's also a matching Mineral Camo charging stand, which is also available right now.
If you're looking for another controller to add into your lineup with a splash of color, there's great news.
Microsoft shared on Tuesday via Xbox Wire (opens in new tab) that the Xbox Wireless Controller - Mineral Camo Special Edition is now available for purchase. This controller naturally uses a camouflages pattern with rich ocean hues. At $70, it's no more expensive than many of the other best Xbox controllers that are currently present in the roster.
This is the fourth camo-themed controller Microsoft has introduced, joining the Arctic Camo, Daystrike Camo, and Night Ops Camo controllers. There's also a new matching Mineral Camo charging stand, which is also available as of today.
Like other Xbox Series X|S controllers, the Xbox Wireless Controller - Mineral Camo Special Edition includes the various improvements introduced to Microsoft's controllers with the latest generation of consoles. This includes the dedicated share button, allowing players to more easily take captures in-game.
This also comes after Microsoft recently announced the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core model, which comes in white with no accessories and at a lower price. The Elite line of Xbox controllers are also joining Xbox Design Lab sometime this holiday period, though there's no exact day right now.
Stay charged
Whether or not you want a new controller, you can grab a charging stand in the new Mineral Camo look, which will help keep your controllers powered up for when you're ready to play.
A fine addition
Whether this is the first controller you've bought or the tenth, the Mineral Camo Special Edition model provides a new look that can stand out compared to other controller, while retaining all the standard features of Xbox Series X|S controllers.
