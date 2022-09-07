Microsoft reveals Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 White model, Elite controllers coming to Xbox Design Lab

What you need to know

Microsoft has officially revealed a more affordable Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 "Core," shipping without interchangeable components, priced at $130.

Preorders for the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller in a new white colorway are now live ahead of a Sept. 21 release, with an accompanying Component Pack available for $60.

Xbox Elite controllers are also being added to the Xbox Design Lab sometime this holiday, expanding the customization options available to buyers.

Images, packaging and an Amazon Mexico listing for a white Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 have recently appeared online, and now the rumors have been confirmed.

Microsoft shared on Wednesday that the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core in white is the next model of controller in its “Elite” lineup, with coloring patterned similarly to that of an Xbox Series S.

Compared to the black version of the controller which launched back in 2019 at $180, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core in white model features a far lower price tag of just $130. Preorders for the controller will be opening later today.

Additionally, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 models are being added to Xbox Design Lab, which allows players to customize their controllers with different colors for every aspect. There’s no exact date for when this feature will be added, but Microsoft is planning for this expansion to the Xbox Design Lab sometime this holiday period.

For anyone that wants to pick up some spare parts, Microsoft is also introducing The Complete Component Pack, which includes a variety of interchangeable controller parts for $60. Here’s everything that’s included:

Carrying Case

Charging Dock

Classic thumbsticks

1 Tall thumbstick

1 Dome thumbstick

1 Cross-shaped D-pad

2 Medium and 2 Mini sets of 4 paddles

USB-C cable

While the Elite line features some of the best Xbox controllers and are praised for their advanced option sets, many players have had issues with various aspects, including malfunctioning shoulder buttons. Microsoft noted that players are being heard “loud and clear” and are improving the quality of components used in building the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 controllers.

Notably, this also comes as Sony is looking to introduce its own premium controller, the PS5 DualSense Edge, which will offer similar features like back paddles and swappable thumbsticks. No price or release date have been announced for the DualSense Edge.

Preorders for the new Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 — Core controller are now live, starting at $129 in the U.S. while the accompanying Component Pack costs $60. The new controller and pack launch on Sept. 21, 2022, with Xbox Design Lab set to stock more designs later this year.

